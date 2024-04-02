Industries

Higher Education

    #YouthMonth: BET Software salutes the torchbearers of tomorrow who dare to dream

    Issued by BET Software
    4 Jun 2024
    In commemoration of Youth Month, BET Software is celebrating the recipients of its annual “Dare To Dream” bursaries. The “Dare To Dream” bursaries reflect BET Software’s commitment to supporting the academic and professional aspirations of young South Africans, empowering them to become change-makers in society. The bursaries also emphasise the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future of tech in our nation.

    Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that the bursary programme uplifts students through tech.

    “This year, we are thrilled to award bursaries to 80 exceptional students from various provinces, and half of them are women. We are confident that they will achieve great things and drive positive change in the tech world," he said.

    Twenty-year-old Zanele Mndaweni, who is a third-year student studying towards a bachelor in information technology (BIT) degree at Nelson Mandela University, says being awarded a “Dare To Dream” bursary has motivated her to give back.

    Zanele Mndaweni has been inspired to contribute to the growth and innovation of the tech community.

    “I hope to contribute through projects and initiatives that promote diversity, equality, and inclusion within the tech industry, ensuring that opportunities are accessible to everyone - regardless of their background,” she said.

    Keanu Kapank, also a student at Nelson Mandela University, doing a diploma in information technology, says the bursary has inspired him to become dedicated to solving day-to-day problems.

    Keanu Kapank says his goal is to become part of BET Software’s graduate programme.

    “Using my technical and problem-solving skills, I want to bring solutions that will allow technology to be a tool instead of a barrier for the people growing up in poverty,” he explained.

    Third-year student at North West University, Michael Mathebula, who is doing a BSc in Information Technology, says the most rewarding aspect of being a “Dare To Dream” bursary recipient is being able to continue his studies without financial stress.

    Michael Mathebula says he wants to use Information Technology to improve the continent.

    “The challenges I faced before receiving this bursary were financial. In my first year, I lived far from campus and had to often avoid being mugged because I would come back late from campus after submitting assignments,” he said.

    Online applications for this year’s “Dare To Dream” bursaries open on 1 August 2024.

