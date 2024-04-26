BET Software preserves beach beauty on Earth Day

In honour of International Mother Earth Day on 22 April, BET Software participated in environmental clean-ups around the country, with the goal of preserving our planet's precious marine ecosystems.

The BET Software team united to be responsible stewards of the Earth’s resources.

With the theme for Earth Day 2024 being “Plastic vs Planet”, the BET Software team gathered at Brighton Beach in Durban, at Lagoon Beach in Cape Town, Beacon Bay Beach in East London and at Braamfontein Spruit in Johannesburg. Armed with gloves, bags, and determination, the team embarked on a mission to rid shorelines of litter and debris, safeguarding marine life and preserving the natural beauty of the coastline.

"Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility we all share to protect our planet. Through initiatives like beach clean-ups, we're taking tangible steps to make a positive impact on the environment and inspire others to do the same," said Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

Team members raised awareness about the importance of reducing waste and adopting eco-friendly practices.

Together, the team worked tirelessly to collect and properly dispose of various forms of litter, including plastic bottles, cigarette butts, and discarded packaging.

“BET Software pledges to remain committed to supporting environmental sustainability for future generations. And we will continue fostering a culture of corporate responsibility,” Collins added.