Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareOppoIrvine PartnersRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyTopco MediaESETPert IndustrialsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Technology Company news South Africa

BET Software preserves beach beauty on Earth Day

Issued by BET Software
26 Apr 2024
26 Apr 2024
In honour of International Mother Earth Day on 22 April, BET Software participated in environmental clean-ups around the country, with the goal of preserving our planet's precious marine ecosystems.
The BET Software team united to be responsible stewards of the Earth’s resources.
The BET Software team united to be responsible stewards of the Earth’s resources.

With the theme for Earth Day 2024 being “Plastic vs Planet”, the BET Software team gathered at Brighton Beach in Durban, at Lagoon Beach in Cape Town, Beacon Bay Beach in East London and at Braamfontein Spruit in Johannesburg. Armed with gloves, bags, and determination, the team embarked on a mission to rid shorelines of litter and debris, safeguarding marine life and preserving the natural beauty of the coastline.

"Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility we all share to protect our planet. Through initiatives like beach clean-ups, we're taking tangible steps to make a positive impact on the environment and inspire others to do the same," said Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software.

Team members raised awareness about the importance of reducing waste and adopting eco-friendly practices.
Team members raised awareness about the importance of reducing waste and adopting eco-friendly practices.

Together, the team worked tirelessly to collect and properly dispose of various forms of litter, including plastic bottles, cigarette butts, and discarded packaging.

“BET Software pledges to remain committed to supporting environmental sustainability for future generations. And we will continue fostering a culture of corporate responsibility,” Collins added.

Read more: marine ecosystems, BET Software
NextOptions
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.

Related

Hatching happiness: BET Software&#x2019;s Easter Egg Drive delivers smiles
BET SoftwareHatching happiness: BET Software’s Easter Egg Drive delivers smiles
BET Software welcomes new school beneficiaries to its family
BET SoftwareBET Software welcomes new school beneficiaries to its family
BET Software brings in fresh graduates
BET SoftwareBET Software brings in fresh graduates
BET Software provides buckets of hope for community members
BET SoftwareBET Software provides buckets of hope for community members
BET Software partners with Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
BET SoftwareBET Software partners with Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
BET Software multiplies tech magic for youth
BET SoftwareBET Software multiplies tech magic for youth
BET Software guides students to success at Rosebank College Career Fair
BET SoftwareBET Software guides students to success at Rosebank College Career Fair
BET Software cultivates careers at DUT, UJ and Stellenbosch career fairs
BET SoftwareBET Software cultivates careers at DUT, UJ and Stellenbosch career fairs
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz