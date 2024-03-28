Avis named mobility partner for Absa Run Your City 2024

Organisers of the Absa Run Your City Series, Stillwater Sports have named Avis as the official mobility partner for the 2024 road running series.

Image supplied

"We are thrilled to welcome Avis as the official mobility partner of the Absa Run Your City Series in 2024," says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and series founder.

"Organising five mass participation road races across five different cities is no small feat. Having a reputable logistics partner in your corner is crucial for ensuring the success of these events. AVIS's expertise and support will ensure smooth operations and a seamless experience for our participants across all our events. We are proud to #RUNYOURCITY with this leader in logistics on our side."

"We are honored to join forces with the prestigious Absa Run Your City Series," says Andisiwe Nikelo, executive for commercial leasing at Avis Southern Africa.

“Being a world-class series, the event team has exceptionally high standards that need to be met. Avis is thrilled to lighten the load by ensuring seamless mobility, allowing the team to focus on delivering exceptional events. This collaboration allows us to showcase our commitment to connecting humanity, and in this case the running community through seamless mobility."

For more, go to www.runyourcityseries.com.