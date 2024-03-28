Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRDNA Brand ArchitectsBullion PR & CommunicationRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sport News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Avis named mobility partner for Absa Run Your City 2024

    9 May 2024
    9 May 2024
    Organisers of the Absa Run Your City Series, Stillwater Sports have named Avis as the official mobility partner for the 2024 road running series.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    "We are thrilled to welcome Avis as the official mobility partner of the Absa Run Your City Series in 2024," says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and series founder.

    "Organising five mass participation road races across five different cities is no small feat. Having a reputable logistics partner in your corner is crucial for ensuring the success of these events. AVIS's expertise and support will ensure smooth operations and a seamless experience for our participants across all our events. We are proud to #RUNYOURCITY with this leader in logistics on our side."

    Castle Lite named beer partner for Absa Run Your City series for 2024
    Castle Lite named beer partner for Absa Run Your City series for 2024

    24 Apr 2024

    "We are honored to join forces with the prestigious Absa Run Your City Series," says Andisiwe Nikelo, executive for commercial leasing at Avis Southern Africa.

    “Being a world-class series, the event team has exceptionally high standards that need to be met. Avis is thrilled to lighten the load by ensuring seamless mobility, allowing the team to focus on delivering exceptional events. This collaboration allows us to showcase our commitment to connecting humanity, and in this case the running community through seamless mobility."

    For more, go to www.runyourcityseries.com.

    Read more: Absa, Avis, Michael Meyer
    NextOptions

    Related

    Absa partners with the Karkloof Country Club in a new 3-year agreement to support the community
    OnPoint PRAbsa partners with the Karkloof Country Club in a new 3-year agreement to support the community
    1 day
    Building better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    TrialogueBuilding better CSI: Trialogue Business in Society Conference promotes collaborative solutions
    30 Apr 2024
    Castle Lite named beer partner for Absa Run Your City series for 2024
    Castle Lite named beer partner for Absa Run Your City series for 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    Entries now open for the pan-African Absa L'Atelier 2024 Art Competition
    OnPoint PREntries now open for the pan-African Absa L'Atelier 2024 Art Competition
    22 Apr 2024
    Pick n Pay introduces domestic money transfer service
    Pick n Pay introduces domestic money transfer service
    8 Apr 2024
    Source: © ESG News A Scopen study has found that Nedbank, Nando's and Absa the ‘ideal’ clients, and the most attractive brand for agencies
    Scopen study finds Nedbank, Nando's and Absa top three brands for professionals to work with
    4 Apr 2024
    Absa group elevates premier golf and lifestyle event as co-title sponsor of the SuperSport Shootout
    OnPoint PRAbsa group elevates premier golf and lifestyle event as co-title sponsor of the SuperSport Shootout
    3 Apr 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Absa Cape Epic: Qhubeka gifted 100 bicycles
    28 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz