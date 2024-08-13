Aphiwe Tafeni: Fluent in digital marketing and tech with Olem Business Boutique

Few are aware that beneath Tafeni's polished business persona lies a hidden talent for comedy. This playful side reflects the creative spirit that has driven her career. Initially drawn to marketing for its creative demands, Tafeni's path was unconventional. Despite studying a different field at university, her passion for creativity guided her toward a career where it could flourish. Before fully committing to marketing, she worked with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) at a major bank.

During her tenure in small business banking, Tafeni noticed that many clients had untapped financial potential within their businesses. This insight, combined with her ability to connect and communicate effectively, led her to transition into public relations, events management, and, ultimately, digital marketing, resulting in the creation of Olem Business Boutique.

Building the business

Olem Business Boutique began as an integrated marketing agency aimed at helping SMMEs. Tafeni soon recognised the profound impact of digital tools, particularly for businesses in STEM fields, where she saw a significant gap in effective marketing. "My transition into the tech industry and ICT space was accidental," she admits. "I was frustrated by tech jargon when my laptop malfunctioned. My uncle jokingly suggested I learn the tech myself, and that's precisely what I did."

This hands-on approach allowed Tafeni to build trust with clients, as they appreciated her deep understanding of the ICT space. "Even though I do PR for my clients, I can speak tech fluently, which has helped build trust," she explains. As Olem Business Boutique evolved, it became a platform for empowerment, particularly for women and youth in the Eastern Cape underprivileged communities. Tafeni's dedication to business etiquette and digital skills led to the development of programmes addressing the unique challenges young people face as they enter the workforce. "I saw a gap in business etiquette and presentation skills for young people," she notes. "I wanted to help them understand their strengths and present themselves confidently."

These training programmes, offered in collaboration with other businesses and institutions, are designed to be flexible and accessible, given the challenges with technology and resources in the Eastern Cape. "We offer in-person training and even use WhatsApp for training, when necessary," Tafeni says. "It's about using the tools people have right now." Her experience as a woman in the tech and digital space, where she often finds herself as the only woman in the room, has also shaped her approach.

Navigating gender-related barriers in a (still) largely patriarchal society has been a challenge, but Aphiwe has learned to connect with people on their own level. "When I first met with a government official, I realised my polished English wouldn't win him over. I had to converse in Xhosa to build rapport and trust," she explains. Tafeni's ability to overcome gender biases and cultural challenges has been crucial to her success. "As a woman in this space, you must do ten times more," she advises. "Be aware of the reality and use it to your advantage. Hone your skills, build a community, and give it your best shot every time."

A role in transformation

Tafeni's commitment to empowerment extends to her role as the chairperson of the Black Management Forum's (BMF) Young Professionals component. Reflecting on her early career, Tafeni acknowledges that she didn't fully grasp the challenges other Black professionals face within her team. It wasn't until she ventured into business that she understood the reality of being young and Black, often facing undermining attitudes.

In her role with BMF, Tafeni has worked with numerous organisations to support SMMEs in the city, providing legal and HR services for those who can't afford them. Recognising that many entrepreneurs need more corporate experience and language skills, BMF facilitates meetings and conversations for businesses, including those in the arts. This approach provides them with essential networks. Similarly, Aphiwe developed a community and network within The Innovator Trust that's been vital to her ongoing success.

The role of Innovator Trust

A pivotal moment in Tafeni's journey was her involvement with The Innovator Trust. "The Innovator Trust was my wake-up call," she reflects. Before joining, Tafeni admits she treated her business as a passion project rather than a serious enterprise. The Innovator Trust helped her identify gaps in her approach and move beyond a period of stagnation. "The mentorship and community provided by The Innovator Trust have been invaluable," she says. "They helped me overcome money blocks and self-limiting beliefs, and because of this, I've got my eyes set on the growth of my business for years to come.

Anticipating the next chapter

Tafeni plans to build a strong team, including a managing director, to meet the growing demands of the business. With technological advancements shaping the future, Olem prepares by upskilling and staying ahead of industry trends. "I see Olem continuing to lead as a digital marketing specialist in the ICT sector, particularly in the Eastern Cape."

Tafeni's unique journey and determination reveal her dedication to her profession and the community she serves. Her continued impact is set to inspire many more.

For more information on Olem Business Boutique, visit their website: www.olembusinessboutique.co.za.

About The Innovator Trust

The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned information and communications technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country’s economy.

