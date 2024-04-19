Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BonitasIcon OncologyCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Cardiology News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Another milestone for Tygerberg Hospital: Using tootsie-roll technique to plug a leaky heart valve

    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    Marking a historical event, a team of doctors at Tygerberg Hospital successfully performed a unique procedure to repair a patient’s leaky heart valve.
    Source: Supplied. PN Siyavuya Nolanda, PN Likho Gubelana, Dr Hellmuth Weich, Mr Nathan Yamey, and PN Rita Plaatjies.
    Source: Supplied. PN Siyavuya Nolanda, PN Likho Gubelana, Dr Hellmuth Weich, Mr Nathan Yamey, and PN Rita Plaatjies.

    The procedure, which took place on Wednesday, 10 April 2024, is the first time the new treatment - the Tootsie Roll technique - was performed on this type of prosthetic heart valve.

    Patient Nathan Yamey (86) received a transcatheter aortic valve implant (Tavi), a minimally invasive heart-valve replacement in 2023. There was a large leakage of blood past the outside of the valve, which caused him to be very short of breath. After all conservative measures failed, it was decided to offer him a procedure where a small plug is placed in the hole next to the valve.

    This procedure is technically very demanding and often not very successful, but a new variation was published in March 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology which showed that the technique may effectively treat transcatheter heart valve (THV)–related paravalvular leak (PVL). It has however not tested in the specific type of THV that Yamey has.

    This minimally invasive procedure is done through a thin catheter advanced through an artery in the groin up to the heart. A small tubular stent is then deployed in the defect and a plug developed to block arteries is deployed inside the tubular stent. This tube was nicknamed the Tootsie Roll after an American tubular chocolate bar that has been in production since 1907.

    "Previously, I was always tired and had no energy. Today, I can feel the difference. Thank you to the entire team that made this possible," said Yamey.

    According to treating cardiologist, Hellmuth Weich, "This is the first case where this type of technique was applied to this type of valve and the immediate result was a big success with the complete cessation of the leak.

    "Although it is early days, we believe that the Tootsie roll technique will provide better results for this type of problem and may become our preferred method."

    Yamey was discharged the next day and is already looking forward to his first round of golf, Weich said.

    Read more: Tygerberg Hospital, cardiology
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Stellenbosch medical students use tech to turn the tide on organ donor shortage
    12 Jul 2023
    Source:
    Aseem Malhotra's SA tour raises public healthcare safety scare
    22 Mar 2023
    Source: Supplied. The specialist cardiac team at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital.
    Vincent Pallotti sets record for first keyhole mitral-valve replacement
    3 Mar 2023
    A true inclusive education experience at Carel du Toit Centre on International Day of Education
    CoronationA true inclusive education experience at Carel du Toit Centre on International Day of Education
    Source:
    Cardiovascular disease is on the rise in South Africa
    24 Aug 2022
    Supplied. Dr Aamir Hameed, lecturer in the department of anatomy and regenerative medicine at RCSI.
    New heart model to help treat patients with heart failure
    26 Jul 2022
    Source: Reuters. South African surgeons Dr Tim Forgan and Dr Imraan Mia use a robot called DaVinci to perform delicate operations at the Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town.
    Cape Town hospital uses robot at forefront of surgery in Africa
     22 Jul 2022
    Source:
    Tygerberg Hospital becomes first public hospital to perform robotic surgery
    22 Feb 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz