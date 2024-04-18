Noakes Foundation to support and fund unconventional research on diet and healthcare

A recent Noakes Foundation panel discussion has committed the foundation to support and fund unconventional research that challenges the current scientific status quo.

Taking this new direction, the non-profit organisation is asking the general public to question the influence that established scientific beliefs have on their decisions around diet and healthcare.

For over a decade Professor Tim Noakes has been advocating for an evidence-based approach to health and nutrition, with the Foundation focused on addressing myths that drive diet-related diseases.

Following the philosophy of Noakes, the new direction is broader than nutrition and pushes for free thinking across all areas of science, including academic free speech as a key aspect of its new direction.

Empowering individuals

Through initiatives like Nutrition Network, an online, accredited education, connection, and learning platform that has trained over 7,000 healthcare practitioners worldwide, the Noakes Foundation is working to empower individuals to make better health decisions, from the ground up.

“Doctors are the first place that people go when they have a health issue. By training them to diagnose illness and prescribe treatment based on actual evidence, we can improve the lives of thousands of people,” says Noakes.

The panel discussion featured Noakes, US-based New York Times investigative journalist Nina Teicholz, and chief operating officer at the Noakes Foundation, Jayne Bullen, and facilitated by dietitian Tamzyn Murphy.