Algoa FM bolsters its presenter lineup

Algoa FM continues to strengthen its on-air lineup in order to connect more closely with its Eastern Cape and Garden Route audience.

Well-known SuperSport anchor Sam Ludidi has joined the station to present Sunday Lunch Live from the Algoa FM’s Hemingways studio in East London.

Ludidi, who lives in East London and works for a property developer, received critical acclaim for his studio work for SuperSport during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He decided at the age of 15 that he wanted to work in the media after listening to cricket commentary in the car with his father. Ludidi’s father’s response when he said he wanted to be on air was “so then, do it”.

“So that is what I did,” says Ludidi.

“I’m an energetic ball of optimism, always seeing the glass as half full, with a laugh that apparently rules them all!

“I love my sport. I eat sleep and breathe it, but what I love more is to connect with people and be a positive impact in their lives,” he adds.

“As a proud Eastern Cape business, we are delighted to have Sam on board,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

Ludidi’s radio experience started while studying communications at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein, first as a presenter and later, as programme manager of KovsieFM.

He graduated to commercial radio in 2019 as breakfast sport anchor and Saturday chart show host on Algoa FM’s sister station, OFM.

Carly Fields, who joined Algoa FM in March 2023, will now be on air six days a week, taking the early morning 5-6am slot to help early risers prepare for the day ahead, and entertain shift workers.

She also presents the popular Carly on Algoa FM on Saturdays from 7-10pm in the evening.

Fields made her broadcasting debut on YoTV in 1996, followed by award-winning stints on radio.

Eastern Cape-born and raised Mandisa Magwaxaza has taken over Fields' Friday evening show between 10pm and 2am Saturday mornings, while retaining her show in the same time slot on Saturday nights.

“Listeners are connecting well with Carly and Mandisa and we wanted to find a way to give both more airtime while fitting into their busy off-air schedules,” says Jay.

Algoa FM is also investing in new talent.

“We have identified two young locals who will be put through their paces as we help them develop their natural talents,” says Jay.

Mark Kolesky and Twaibu (Twai) Mamuss will be mentored by programme manager Mio Khondleka and other seasoned Algoa FM professionals “to hone their skills and to help them learn the Algoa FM way of doing things,” says Jay.

They will cut their presentation teeth on Algoa FM Hit Mobiles, which take the station to the public.

Listeners will also be able to join them between 2-5am during weekdays and from 2-6am over weekends once they are ready.

“As they grow into polished Algoa FM presenters, they will be given the opportunity to stand in for our regular presenters,” says Jay.