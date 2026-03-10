After-School Arts Programme empowers learners in 5 Gauteng schools

When the final school bell rings at 2pm, learning does not have to end. In five primary schools across Gauteng, classrooms are coming alive again after school, this time filled with colour, imagination and courage.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation, an entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, which supports the creation of conducive teaching and learning environments through the implementation of its Whole School Development (WSD) model, is proud to pilot and fund a new extra-curricular arts programme designed to nurture creativity, confidence and self-expression among learners. The programme is being implemented at five schools:

Nageng Primary School in Vosloorus



Diepsloot Primary School in Diepsloot



Bathabile Primary School in Olievenhoutbosch



Qhobosheane Primary School in Soweto



Tsakane Primary School in Kagiso

The pilot programme is an 11-month creative journey for Grade 4 to 7 learners, running from January to November. It began with an intensive Art Boot Camp held from 23 to 27 February, where Youth Facilitators were trained and prepared to guide learners through the programme.

Aligned with the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) and complementing the work of the Department of Basic Education, the initiative goes beyond the traditional curriculum. Through structured creative activities, learners develop discipline, confidence and the ability to express themselves in meaningful ways.

At the heart of the programme are five young facilitators from the participating communities. These facilitators lead the art sessions while receiving monthly stipends, gaining valuable leadership experience and mentorship skills as they support younger learners.

The programme creates a space where learners can discover their voices and explore their creativity in ways that strengthen both their academic and personal development.

“There is something powerful about watching a child who was once quiet step forward to perform and seeing a simple sketch grow into a powerful story. The Foundation believes that creative expression helps learners build confidence, resilience and a sense of possibility.” said Zibusiso Ntini, leadership and curriculum delivery programme manager, Adopt-a-School Foundation.

“This programme reminded us that not every learner expresses their talent in the same way. For some learners, art becomes the space where their confidence begins to grow. When a learner discovers their voice through creativity, it often carries into the classroom as well. We start to see learners participate more, believe in themselves and engage with their schoolwork differently. We are grateful to the Adopt-a-School Foundation for creating opportunities like this for our learners,” said Nthabiseng Tshivula, an educator at Nageng Primary School.

“The Art Boot Camp showed us that art can open doors for learners who may not always feel confident in the classroom. As youth facilitators, we are excited to guide learners as they explore their creativity, support one another and discover new ways to express their ideas. Being part of this programme also allows us to grow as mentors and role models in our own communities,” said Livhuwani Rambidi, one of the Youth Facilitators in the programme.

Adopt-a-School Foundation believes that creativity is not a luxury. It is a lifeline. And in these schools, it is quietly transforming the after-school experience for hundreds of young learners.

Organisations and individuals interested in partnering are encouraged to visit www.adoptaschool.org.za or email az.oc.loohcsatpoda@ofni for more information.



