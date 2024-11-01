AfriGIS appoints Liza Nolte as new business development manager

AfriGIS, a leading provider of geospatial and location-based solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Liza Nolte as its new business development manager, effective from 3 February. Nolte brings over 13 years of industry experience and a proven track record of driving business growth across global markets, making her a strategic addition to the AfriGIS team.

Liza Nolte, newly appointed business development manager at AfriGIS

Over the course of a career that included 13 years spent working in London UK, Nolte has demonstrated exceptional skills in building strong client relationships and leading business development efforts across diverse industries. Her global experience includes her time spent at inQuba, where she played a pivotal role in the company's growth from a startup to a recognised global leader in customer journey management. Nolte was integral to inQuba’s expansion into new markets, overseeing global demand generation and marketing efforts, including key partnerships with industry giants such as Microsoft and EY.

Throughout her career, Nolte has demonstrated a unique ability to combine creativity with strategy, enabling businesses to thrive in competitive markets. She was appointed to the management team at inQuba in 2023 as global head of demand gen and marketing, where she reported directly to the CEO and contributed to the company’s continued success in the SaaS sector.

"I’m very excited about the new challenge ahead," said Nolte. "AfriGIS is currently focused on expansion, not only in South Africa but across Southern Africa, so that will be a key focus for me. It's an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and innovation in delivering cutting-edge solutions and collaborating with the talented team to drive impactful results and forge new opportunities in the industry."

AfriGIS CEO Rochelle Mountany expressed confidence in Nolte’s ability to lead the company’s business development initiatives, saying: “Liza’s wealth of experience, proven leadership, and expertise in growing businesses will be invaluable as we expand our footprint across Southern Africa. We’re excited to have her on board and look forward to the fresh perspective and energy she will bring to the team.”

Nolte’s leadership and impact have been recognised within the industry, having been named a finalist in the ITWeb Brainstorm Wired4Women Awards in the Business Executive category in 2024.

AfriGIS is confident that Nolte's expertise will play a key role in shaping the company’s future and accelerating its growth in the geospatial technology sector.



