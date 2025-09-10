7 ways to build loyalty and retain clients in the long term

With more than 20 years in the industry, I’ve learned that keeping your client relationships at the centre of your business strategy drives long-term success.

Tribeca PR's managing partner Davina Malan shares seven ways to build loyalty and keep clients with you for the long term (Image supplied)

In PR, the strongest currency is trust, built through effective client relationship management.

7 ways to build loyalty and retain clients

Here is my advice on how to build loyalty and retain clients for the long term.

PR is about people PR is a people business. Media, influencers and stakeholders all play a role, but it’s the relationships that we have with our clients that determine long-term success. Good client relationships need to be treated as a strategic function within an agency. Know your client’s business Clients don’t just want coverage; they want to know that their team understands the real challenges and opportunities impacting their business. Good client relationship managers understand their clients’ industries and can act as reliable advisors, which builds confidence and trust. Communicate, don’t disappear In every relationship, communication is key and PR is no different. For senior consultants, don’t promise your clients that you will be around supporting the team in the background. Demonstrate that you’re available by communicating on a regular basis and touch base with your client on the health of the account and progress of the team. Don’t be a ‘yes’ person Strong client relationship management means knowing when to push back and say no. We serve the best interests of our clients, so when they bring us an idea that won’t offer value to their brand, we propose solutions and provide alternatives using our experience and insight. Retention over acquisition We all love the thrill and excitement of winning new business, but retention is where the profitability is. Keeping existing clients happy should be at the core of your business strategy. A happy client will go on winning you new business through upselling and cross-selling opportunities. Face time matters Virtual meetings have taken over much of the human interaction we have with our clients. Make sure that you are prioritising regular face time, whether it’s an in-person meeting, coffee date or a lunch, because maintaining that human connection is key. Personal interaction builds trust and deepens relationships. Happy teams = happy clients A happy team means that you will have a happy client, too. When you prioritise your team’s work-life balance, they will bring the energy, focus and creativity to every client engagement. Clients can feel that positivity, and if your teams are consistently bringing their A-game, your clients will notice and the relationship will thrive.

At Tribeca, we’ve seen firsthand how powerful strong relationships can be. Our longest standing client has partnered with us since Tribeca opened its doors in 2006.

This kind of client loyalty doesn’t happen by chance, but is built on trust, consistency and happiness of the team.

By putting our people first, we have created a culture where happy teams deliver their best work, and happy clients stay for the long haul.