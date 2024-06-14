Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Northlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    David Ansara explains that South Africa needs a NO-ALITION.

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    5 steps to safeguard business travellers from global risks

    14 Jun 2024
    14 Jun 2024
    A recent World Economic Forum report offers a stark assessment of the global situation: "The world is facing a set of risks that feel both wholly new and eerily familiar." This sentiment underlines the significant challenges facing international business travel. From geopolitical conflicts to climate disasters and social unrest, a complex web of risks threatens to disrupt the movement of corporate employees across the globe.
    Source: Rob Wilson via
    Source: Rob Wilson via Unsplash

    Recent events have underscored the uncertainties surrounding corporate travel. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the industry, causing rerouted flights, economic instability, and heightened nuclear concerns, all adding to the risks.

    The upcoming US elections could reshuffle foreign policies, and hotspots like the Suez Canal and the Middle East demonstrate how logistical snags in one area can massively disrupt travel plans worldwide.

    This volatility poses massive headaches for businesses legally required to protect their globetrotting personnel under Duty of Care rules.

    The old playbook relying on rigid, reactive policies is ill-equipped for today's volatility. Instead, a holistic strategy centred on preparedness, flexibility and employee empowerment is sorely needed, says Bonnie Smith, GM of FCM.

    So how can businesses adapt? By shifting to a proactive, flexible and traveller-focused Duty of Care approach, says Smith.

    "Rather than just reacting to emergencies, we need to anticipate risks and empower employees with training, real-time guidance and the freedom to make safety-conscious decisions," explains Smith. "Giving travellers a voice in the policies that affect their wellbeing is paramount."

    At its core, this modernisation means scrapping the old top-down, autocratic enforcement of blanket protocols. Smith says these are some of the forward-thinking measures being implemented by clients working with travel management companies (TMCs):

    • Extensive pre-trip education tailored to each itinerary’s risk factors
    • Letting travellers adjust plans like rebooking flights/hotels without burdensome approval processes
    • Offering mental health support for the stresses of higher-risk travel

    "For travel managers, it’s time to revaluate policies in candid discussions with teams and partners. Prioritising traveller readiness, safety resources and flexibility is key to safeguarding employees," says Smith.

    Smith advises the following steps to take your duty of care into the realities of 2024:

    Step 1: Listen to your travellers

    Instead of guessing the risks, get the full download from your frequent flyers. "Their first-hand experiences will reveal unique challenges South African business travellers face, like dealing with crime hotspots. A good TMC can facilitate these insider conversations."

    Step 2: Get travel data sorted

    You can't communicate effectively during an emergency if employee info is out-of-date., says Smith. "Make sure you know exactly where your travelling teams are and how to reach them. A TMC system centralises this data."

    Step 3: Game plan for hairy situations

    What if civil unrest erupts mid-trip? Work with your TMC to develop response playbooks for the dicey scenarios your business travellers could potentially encounter based on their itineraries.

    Step 4: Lean on your tech

    When the proverbial hits the fan, you need the powerful duty of care tech in your corner, continues Smith. "From real-time tracking apps to mobile destination intelligence to emergency communications - TMCs provide the digital ammunition to locate and communicate with impacted travellers anywhere."

    Step 5: Prep your people

    They can’t be prepared if they're not properly looped in, add Smith. "Educate employees on your duty of care programme through training, pre-trip briefings, and resources that let them make smart safety decisions on the road like rebooking flights if things get unstable."

    "While the world remains unpredictable, businesses can take decisive action to empower and protect their globetrotting teams. By embracing flexibility, prioritising traveller input, and leveraging the expertise of a TMC, organisations can confidently navigate the challenges of modern business travel," concludes Smith.

    Read more: corporate travel, business travel, travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Seychelles advocates for sustainable tourism at SIDS4 conference
    Seychelles advocates for sustainable tourism at SIDS4 conference
    9 hours
    Why the travel industry cannot afford to overlook public relations
    Why the travel industry cannot afford to overlook public relations
     3 days
    WCape tourism booms, visitors up 17% at key attractions
    WCape tourism booms, visitors up 17% at key attractions
    10 Jun 2024
    Radisson to double SA presence with 25 hotels by 2030
    Radisson to double SA presence with 25 hotels by 2030
    6 Jun 2024
    Hospitality Industry Think Tank set to propel SA tourism forward
    Hospitality Industry Think Tank set to propel SA tourism forward
    6 Jun 2024
    South Africa is ideally placed to reap the many rewards of conscious travel &#x2013; here&#x2019;s how
    South Africa is ideally placed to reap the many rewards of conscious travel – here’s how
     5 Jun 2024
    Global tourism soars, but pre-pandemic levels mask uneven recovery
    Global tourism soars, but pre-pandemic levels mask uneven recovery
    4 Jun 2024
    How Air France is leveraging generative AI for next-gen customer service
    How Air France is leveraging generative AI for next-gen customer service
    4 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz