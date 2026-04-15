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    2026 New Generation Awards open for early-bird entries

    Early-bird entries are now open for the 14th Annual WesBank New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards, marking the start of the 2026 programme.
    15 Apr 2026
    15 Apr 2026
    Early entries for South Africa’s leading digital awards are open for a limited time, offering reduced rates ahead of the 2026 edition. (Image supplied.)
    Early entries for South Africa’s leading digital awards are open for a limited time, offering reduced rates ahead of the 2026 edition. (Image supplied.)

    Teams can secure their participation at preferred rates from 10 April to 30 April 2026, before standard entry fees take effect.

    Over the past 13 years, the awards have processed more than 6,000 entries across 60 industry-specific categories and awarded more than 1,700 accolades. The work recognised spans social-first marketing, digital media, AI, creativity, integrated marketing, and online technology.

    The awards have become a benchmark for digital performance across the South African corporate and agency sectors. Modern Marketing is a media partner of the awards.

    Early-bird entry information:

    Agencies and corporates are encouraged to take advantage of the early-bird entry phase to secure their participation at a preferred rate. This is the opportunity for innovators to showcase their creativity, technical prowess, and strategic ROI on the national stage.

    For more details about the 2026 awards, please click here.

    Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards, commented, "A New Gen Award is more than an accolade—it is a validation of excellence in an era of rapid digital shift."

    "It represents the moment where raw data meets creative brilliance, and where the industry’s most impactful strategies are officially codified into legacy."

    Read more: social media marketing, agency awards, AI marketing
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