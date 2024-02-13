2024 South African Car of the Year finalists announced

The finalists of the Old Mutual Insure 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) competition have been announced.

GWM ORA 03, a finalist in the 2024 South African Car of the Year

The top 18 finalists were chosen by the jurors of the 38th annual COTY competition presented by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) and will go through to the next stage in the search for the 2024 SA Car of the Year.

Across the eight categories of the 2024 COTY competition, ranging from budget-friendly entry-level vehicles to luxurious top-end limousines, the most intense rivalry emerges in the Performance category with four formidable rivals and the Compact Family category with three outstanding competitors, all vying for coveted category honours.

In the Budget and Compact category, representing affordable entry-level vehicles, the Suzuki Fronx from the Japanese company's Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki competes with its French rival, the Citroen C3. Both models deliver exceptional value for money.

The competition in the Compact Family category features two Japanese contenders, the Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. This year, another Chinese competitor, the Omoda C5, competes in this category, challenging the two Japanese brands.

In the Family category, a new Chinese contender, the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) GWM Ora 03, the most affordable electric passenger car in the local market, faces off against a naturally aspirated German competitor, the BMW X1.

The Premium and Luxury categories feature recognised brands. The Mercedes-Benz GLC and Lexus NX compete for category honours in the Premium category, while the Luxury category showcases the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The Volkswagen Amarok is the only contender in the 4x4 Double Cab category. The Lexus LX and Mahindra Scorpio N are the sole contenders in the Adventure SUV category, offering a unique competition dynamic.

The Ford Ranger made history as the first double cab bakkie to win the title of 2023 SA Car of the Year and this year they are doing it again. The performance version of the Ford Ranger Raptor is the first double cab to qualify for the Performance category alongside the Toyota Corolla GR, BMW M2 and the Honda Civic Type R.

Budget and Compact

Suzuki Fronx

Citroen C3

Compact Family

Omoda C5

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Family

BMW X1

GWM Ora 03

Premium

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Lexus NX

Luxury

BMW 7 Series

Mercedes-Benz EQS

4x4 Double Cab

Volkswagen Amarok

Adventure SUV

Lexus LX

Mahindra Scorpio N

Performance

Toyota Corolla GR

BMW M2

Honda Civic Type R

Ford Ranger Raptor

In early March, the competition enters the testing phase at Zwartkops Raceway, where the juror group assesses the vehicles. Subsequently, the final scoring round incorporates data from Lightstone Auto, utilising automated scoring based on market segment sales volumes and spec-adjusted competitor pricing.