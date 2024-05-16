2024 Bar & Beverage Awards now open for nominations

Returning for the second year, the South African Bar & Beverage Awards is now accepting nominations for the bar categories of 2024...

Image supplied

Highlighting the supporting industries that drive service excellence in the bar sector, the South African Bar & Beverage Awards is now accepting nominations for the most anticipated bar categories of 2024.

The aim is to establish the Bar & Beverage Awards among the top international drinks accolades and the gala ceremony promises to be a significant event on the trade calendar.

All brands, distributors, and agencies are invited to compete for recognition.

A panel of 46 industry experts, led by Leah van Deventer as head judge, will impartially judge each submission in all of the 13 categories to ensure fairness and integrity.

The submission categories showcase the pinnacle of achievement within the South African beverage industry, from Best Brand Campaign to Best New Local Product.

In addition to the beverage categories, the awards also honor excellence within the on-trade sector, featuring coveted titles such as Best Bartender and Best Cocktail Bar.

Here are the categories...

1. Best Cocktail Bar

This award recognises a bar that demonstrates excellence in service, hospitality, interior design, atmosphere and cocktails.

2. Best New Cocktail Bar

This award recognises a recently opened cocktail bar that's considered to be an exciting and promising addition to the national bar landscape.

3. Best Hotel Bar

This award recognises a hotel bar that offers an elegant and comfortable drinking experience.

4. Best Restaurant Bar

This award recognises a restaurant bar with a carefully planned drinks programme that elevates and complements the dining experience.

5. Best Bartender

This award recognises a bartender who demonstrates excellence in skills, knowledge, service, hospitality and innovation.

6. Best Bar Team

This award recognises a bar team that works together seamlessly and professionally to elevate the guest experience.

7. Best Support Staffer

This award recognises a team member whose exceptional work in a supporting role is considered key to their bar's success.

8. Best Bar Solutions

This award recognises a company whose exceptional delivery of goods and/or services makes them an indispensable and sought out partner in the trade.

9. Best Upliftment Programme or Initiative

This award recognises an upliftment programme or initiative that facilitates upskilling and growth of individuals and contributes to the health, equality and diversity of the national bar industry.

10. Best Brand Ambassador

This award recognises an ambassador who has demonstrated excellence in advocating for their brand through insightful activations and consistent support to their partner bars.

11. Best Bar Communicator

This award recognises a communicator whose insightful reporting, storytelling and/or content creation brings bars and brands to life.

12. Best Mentor

This award recognises an individual who actively uplifts and inspires the bartender community and plays a pivotal role in bettering the national industry.

13. Industry Icon

This special award recognises individuals who have a long, demonstrated history of passion, leadership and innovation, and whose ongoing contributions have helped shape and progress the national bar industry.

Nominations for the bar categories will be open to the public, with final judgments made by the panel of industry experts.

The deadline for bar nominations is 22 May 2024.

For more, go to https://www.barandbeverageawards.co.za/