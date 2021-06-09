Zanele Potelwa to host the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa will host the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards this September. The Sunday Times GenNext event, now in its 17th year, is a youth brand preference and consumer behaviour event held annually.



The Sunday Times GenNext youth marketing online webinar series, digital activations and online awards attract the attendance of local business minds and marketers. The results will showcase which brands and personalities the youth identify with the most providing important insight to brands and marketers around the world.



The 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards will be broadcast live on YouTube on 9 September 2021 at 10am.