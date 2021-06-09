Youth Marketing In brief South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • We Will Rock You tour of SA postpones to 2022
    Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
  • #YouthMatters: Leigh-Anne Salonika, founder of OnlyKind
    From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirs By Evan-Lee Courie
  • 6 critical PoPIA compliance steps to take before 1 July
    The eleventh hour is upon businesses who are not Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) compliant. The effective date of 1 July is upon us. By Rian Schoeman
Show more
Business services
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Subscribe to industry newsletters


Zanele Potelwa to host the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards

9 Jun 2021
Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa will host the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards this September. The Sunday Times GenNext event, now in its 17th year, is a youth brand preference and consumer behaviour event held annually.

The Sunday Times GenNext youth marketing online webinar series, digital activations and online awards attract the attendance of local business minds and marketers. The results will showcase which brands and personalities the youth identify with the most providing important insight to brands and marketers around the world.

The 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards will be broadcast live on YouTube on 9 September 2021 at 10am.
Comment

Related

ClockworkIs YouTube being underutilised by South African brands?1 day ago
IMC ConferenceJon Youshaei, Instagram's product marketing manager, to open Nedbank IMC 2021: Marketing.The Movie1 day ago
YouTube Music opens 2022 applications for #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund10 Jun 2021
Borderless AccessE-sports grow a following in sub-Saharan Africa9 Jun 2021
Africa Day: Using the internet to transform narratives25 May 2021
xneeloTop 8 courses and webinars for entrepreneurs18 May 2021
DNA Brand ArchitectsYouTube, MTV Base and Idris Elba join forces to celebrate Africa's next global talent this Africa Day13 May 2021
OnPoint PR26 million vaccine doses mobilised through Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite The World11 May 2021
Let's do Biz