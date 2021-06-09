Zanele Potelwa to host the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirsByEvan-Lee Courie
Television and radio personality Zanele Potelwa will host the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards this September. The Sunday Times GenNext event, now in its 17th year, is a youth brand preference and consumer behaviour event held annually.
The Sunday Times GenNext youth marketing online webinar series, digital activations and online awards attract the attendance of local business minds and marketers. The results will showcase which brands and personalities the youth identify with the most providing important insight to brands and marketers around the world.
The 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards will be broadcast live on YouTube on 9 September 2021 at 10am.
