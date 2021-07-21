Advertising In brief South Africa

Young Guns 19 final deadline looms

21 Jul 2021
The final deadline for Young Guns 19, a portfolio competition for creative professionals under 30, is set for Monday, 26 July. Click here to learn more and submit your entry for the Young Guns 19.
