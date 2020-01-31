Dr Ludi Koekemoer new acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising

Dr Ludi Koekemoer was recently named the new Acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising.

Looking back on Dr Ludi Koekemoer's 'blessed journey' through advertising Many were saddened to hear of Dr Ludi Koekemoer's pending retirement from his role as CEO of the AAA School of Advertising - he's so vibrant and in touch with trends that he seems younger than his years but he's quite the stalwart, having joined the ad industry back in 1972...

Dr Ludi Koekemoer was recently named as the new Acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising.

The one thing that remains unchanged is the purpose and founding ethos of the institution. To continue to deliver on our brand promise – which is to produce students ready for the world of work. To build on the successes of the past, a decision was made to bring someone on board with considerable expertise coupled with brand knowledge. The institution’s history and unrivalled industry reputation will be embraced by Ludi. AAA is, therefore, pleased to announce Dr Ludi Koekemoer’s return.

Dr Koekemoer is no stranger to AAA; he led the organisation as CEO for 15 years before retiring in 2015. The institution has since changed, with new owners, the adoption of new digital technologies and a whole new outlook of catering to the millennial generation and beyond.The AAA said in a statement that:Dr Koekemoer is the only South African member of the American Advertising Academy and contributed a chapter on South Africa in their 2015 edition of Advertising Education Around The World. He has been an adjudicator at the IAA Global Inter-Ad Competition, New York and has also served on numerous academic, stakeholder and industry bodies including, amongst others, the Apex Awards jury, the ACA’s Education Portfolio Committee, the Advertising Standards Authority, Saarf, UJ and Unisa Advisory Boards for Marketing education and as an external examiner for UJ, Wits and University of Pretoria.