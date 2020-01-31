Education News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizTrends2020

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism trends

More Articles

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Dr Ludi Koekemoer new acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising

Dr Ludi Koekemoer was recently named the new Acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising.
Dr Koekemoer is no stranger to AAA; he led the organisation as CEO for 15 years before retiring in 2015. The institution has since changed, with new owners, the adoption of new digital technologies and a whole new outlook of catering to the millennial generation and beyond.

Looking back on Dr Ludi Koekemoer's 'blessed journey' through advertising

Many were saddened to hear of Dr Ludi Koekemoer's pending retirement from his role as CEO of the AAA School of Advertising - he's so vibrant and in touch with trends that he seems younger than his years but he's quite the stalwart, having joined the ad industry back in 1972...

By Leigh Andrews 24 Aug 2015


Dr Ludi Koekemoer was recently named as the new Acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising.
The AAA said in a statement that:
The one thing that remains unchanged is the purpose and founding ethos of the institution. To continue to deliver on our brand promise – which is to produce students ready for the world of work. To build on the successes of the past, a decision was made to bring someone on board with considerable expertise coupled with brand knowledge. The institution’s history and unrivalled industry reputation will be embraced by Ludi. AAA is, therefore, pleased to announce Dr Ludi Koekemoer’s return.
Dr Koekemoer is the only South African member of the American Advertising Academy and contributed a chapter on South Africa in their 2015 edition of Advertising Education Around The World. He has been an adjudicator at the IAA Global Inter-Ad Competition, New York and has also served on numerous academic, stakeholder and industry bodies including, amongst others, the Apex Awards jury, the ACA’s Education Portfolio Committee, the Advertising Standards Authority, Saarf, UJ and Unisa Advisory Boards for Marketing education and as an external examiner for UJ, Wits and University of Pretoria.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Related

Travel focused online radio station launched by Gallivant Africa
H&M appoints first female CEO during leadership reshuffle
Lockdown S5 now streaming on Showmax, first episode also on YouTube

Issued by Showmax

Dr Ludi Koekemoer new acting CEO of AAA School of Advertising

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.