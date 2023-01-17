Joburg Film Festival and MultiChoice Group cement their commitment to building filmmakers

One hundred thirty-three aspiring filmmakers spent two days immersed in industry workshops led by local experts at the final instalment of the Joburg Film Festival's Youth & Audience Development Programme this past weekend (14-15 January 2023) at the Joburg Theatre.

In-depth panel discussion with the team behind Fak’ugesi Festival. L to R: Isaak Mogajane; Sthembiso Mphehla; Mogau Kekana; Lola Aikins and Nompi Vilakazi.

The programme included workshops on acting, story and conceptualisation and pitching and proposals, as well as masterclasses on directing and animation content creation, capped by a screening of Jafta Mamabolo’s film, Freedom.

Turning theory into practise

The Acting Workshop was facilitated by Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala, whose body of work includes It’s Not Over Until the Fat Phat Lady Sings; Is This Africa?; and Sis’ Phumla’s Redemption.

Jo’burg South resident Lerato Zwane – currently studying accounting – attended the workshop to explore her creative side and particularly enjoyed the experience of learning about the craft of acting. “I enjoyed the acting workshop because of how it helped me understand that acting is a personal journey in and out of characters and what processes actors use. It’s something I believe is useful for me as an individual in my everyday life, where I can apply those concepts in acknowledging situations before asking what they’re about”.

Learn from the masters

The workshop drew a buzzing cohort of attendees to an acting workshop, as well as masterclasses in directing by the acclaimed TV and film director, Ferry Jele, followed by an animation content creation session by the team behind the Fak’ugesi Festival.

Phenomenal Director: Ferry Jele is the fountain of Film Industry knowledge that poured into the audience on Sunday.

Jele’s masterclass started with ululations and was dominated by a flurry of questions for the multi-talented star from the audience, who were keen to glean as much as possible on topics including the transition from actor to director, the necessity of formal education, how to develop trust with actors and the challenges of growing the comedy series scene in South Africa.

Moderated by Isaak Mogajane and featuring visual development artist Anathi Hadebe; 2-D animator Lola Aikins; animation practitioner Mogau Kekana; Dipopaai founder Sthembiso Mphehla and Buthano Pictures MD Nompi Vilakazi, the animation content creation masterclass opened the eyes of the attendees to the amazing depth, breadth and quality of animation being produced in South Africa right now.

Mphehla said that animation was his preferred storytelling medium because the only limits are the boundaries in his mind. “You can do anything and take the story as far as you can imagine,” he said.

You can still get involved in the Young Voices programme by creating a 5-minute video themed ‘What Inspires you about your township/ neighbourhood’. The prize includes the opportunity to have the best short films screened at this year’s festival, as well as a scholarship - and much more.

Entrants need to register and submit their films by 25 January, via https://bit.ly/3jYGpmr. Young Voices is open to all South African storytellers under the age of 35.

For more information on the Joburg Fim Festival, follow JFF on Twitter @JoburgFilmFest, Facebook and Instagram.