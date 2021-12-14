Call for South African Film and Television Awards Jury

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), the custodians of the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), has released a national call for jury members for the 16th Annual South African Film and Television Awards.
The Saftas is appealing to the country's film and television industry to nominate and submit experienced, passionate, measured, and insightful industry practitioners to serve as members of the Saftas Jury.
The Saftas Jury will be tasked with the enormous responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the Saftas’ judging process and ensuring judging is conducted following the highest film and television awards standards.
The nominated individuals will also need to be fully engaged in the judging process to ensure a credible process.
Here's an overview of the Saftas’ judging objectives:
- Each jury panel shall be balanced with respect to age, gender, experience, ethnicity, and industry skills.
- An invitation will be sent to previous Saftas winners and key industry specialists with a minimum of eight years' experience and specialised skill set competency to form part of the 2022 Jury.
- Juries should preferably amount to an odd number with a recommended minimum of seven and a maximum of 10 judges per panel.
- A preference of 70% of the skilled members of a particular jury should be practitioners working within the craft of each category.
- The judging process has two phases and 90 judging categories to deliberate on.
- Judging will take place between 9 February and 22 April 2022.
You can nominate someone or submit proposed judges, and any queries, by contacting Stacey Takane at staceyl@nfvf.co.za.
All submissions/nominations must include a profile of the person being nominated, accompanied by a copy of their CV.
Here are the Saftas 16 Guidelines
and Code of Conduct
.