Egg Films announces new partners

Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign.Issued by Facebook
United Stations has been appointed with immediate effect, as the exclusive national sales partner for Mix 93.8 FM, Johannesburg's favourite soundtrack of its most treasured hits, huge tunes and big personalities.Issued byUnited Stations
Egg Films has boosted its leadership firepower with director Zwelethu Radebe and director and Arcade co-owner Lebogang Rasethaba joining long-standing colleague, executive producer Colin Howard, as the 'nest's' main shareholders and partners. The move comes after director Sunu stepped down as partner to focus on his long form.
Lebogang Rasethaba and Zwelethu Radebe
Founded over 21 years ago, Egg Films is one of the most established and respected production companies in the industry. Rasethaba and Howard launched Arcade, the sibling production company, nine years ago in 2012.
The duo views the new Egg Films partnership as the extension of their current working relationship, and have brought in Radebe to complete the partnership.
The new leadership team intends to build on Egg Film’s already high level of craftsmanship while creating culturally relevant commercials, documentaries, short films and music videos for the local market.
“The industry is growing and changing, and it’s important to show our ability to change and adapt to the needs of the world,” said Lebogang. “There is a bigger drive for thoughtfulness in filmmaking, and we are being held to higher standards of accountability, which is good. Colin, Zweli and I are excited about this new chapter at Egg.”
Radebe, who was signed by Egg Films as a director in 2017, added: ‘I’ve become very close friends with Colin and Lebo, and we share a vision for the industry. Egg has always felt like home to me and this is not only a dream come true but an opportunity for us to continue driving representation in the industry, which inevitably will create opportunities for others to enter.”
Egg Films will continue to be a majority Black-owned level 2 contributor to B-BBEE. With offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, it represents a strong roster of South African directors.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.