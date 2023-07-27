Industries

#BehindtheSelfie: Nkosodumo Mfini, managing director of Superfoods at Tiger Brands

27 Jul 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
This week I chat with Nkosodumo Mfini, who is the managing director of superfoods (Jungle, King Foods and Pulses) at Tiger Brands.
Nkosodumo Mfini is the managing director of Superfoods. Source: Supplied.
Nkosodumo Mfini is the managing director of Superfoods. Source: Supplied.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

It has to be the fast pace and the satisfaction of solving multiple challenges that keep us on our toes while delivering quality products to our consumers.

What is a typical workday for you?

I, fortunately, don’t have a typical day. No two days are the same. The dynamic nature of the business is always presenting opportunities and challenges to be attended to on a daily basis.

Describe your career so far.

If I were to describe it in one word, it would be “unpredictable.” From doing science subjects in high school, to acquiring a passion for accounting at university and then becoming a finance director before turning 30 and getting exposed to significant career events that require 30 years of experience.

Now, before 40, I am a managing director of a multi-million rand business. I have always chosen the tasks or jobs that no one else wanted to do because they were complex or risky. After sweat, tears and sleep deprivation, the outcome has always been very fulfilling.

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

I love reality game shows such as Survivor.

What's your favourite gif?

I’m not very giphy!!! 

Who inspires you?

Initially, and for a long time, it was my dad for being the first guy in our Mfini family to complete matric and work himself up the ladder from blasting rocks in the gold mines to becoming a well-respected HR leader. In recent years there have been a few others depending on where I was in my career.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I always wanted to be a doctor, and in high school I took all the science subjects. However, in my matric year, dreams had to become flexible after applying for a bursary to more than 20 companies, and only one responded with a ‘maybe’. I ended up being prepared to study anything as long as there were funds.

The only bursary scheme that was still open for applications after writing my final exams was Thuthuka, for a Saica bursary to become a chartered accountant. That is how I ended up starting with accounting at university. Today, I have no regrets.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry?

  1.  Always go the extra mile. It is not good enough to just meet expectations because you are competing with a few hundred professionals that are also meeting expectations.
  2.  No job is too little if it is given to you by someone that cares about your growth, just finish it quickly and go back to what excites you.
  3. When unsure, find a mentor.

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
