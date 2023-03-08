Spark Media in the 'Big Apple' for Retail's Big Show

Chris Halstead, head of sales and Lynne Krog, senior research strategist and project lead for Roots spent three days gleaming insights at the annual Retail Show organised by the National Retail Federation. This year’s show was bigger and better than ever, boasting an impressive lineup of 350 speakers, 175 sessions, and an exhibition with 1,000 exhibitors.
“A wonderful place to shop and to make my community better” Marvin Ellison – Lowe chairman and CEO
The biggest growth in 2023 is predicted for Walmart, Instacart, TikTok and Shopify. For brand advertising, the channel offers the perfect intersection between digital ads, TV and in-store. Trusted, verified audience measurement will bring brand advertising into the space. This is in the pipeline.
NRF Retail’s Big Show annual conference and expo provides an excellent opportunity to network and forge valued partnerships.
The NRF has offices in 20 countries and has recognised the need to expand the footprint of its Big Retail Show to Asia Pacific. In 2024, it is going to be holding two shows annually. In addition to its New York show from 14-16 January, it will also be hosting a show in Singapore six months later from the 11-13 June.
