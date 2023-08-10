BehindtheIMC: Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner at Think Creative Africa

Leading up to this year's Nedbank IMC Conference, Bizcommunity, as a media partner, presents exclusive profiles of the professionals set to speak at the event on 15 September.

This week we catch up with founding partner of Think Creative Africa and renowned CCO Nkgabiseng Motau.

Nkgabiseng Motau will be speaking at the upcoming Nedbank IMC event. Source: Supplied.

What excited you about the upcoming Nedbank IMC and being a speaker at the event?

I am excited to connect with other professionals while we take a close look at ourselves as an industry.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Driven.

What excites you the most about your industry?

The daily opportunity to create.

What upcoming trend is important for the industry and why?

Undoubtedly, generative AI.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your job?

Seeing the process though from idea to impact.

What are the most important lessons you have learned in your career?

To always focus on the work. It is why all of us are here. To lean into authentic relationships. To self-disrupt and remain fresh.

What advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

This is the best industry to learn how to think adaptively, a skill that will be one of the only skills to survive the AI revolution, come with a hunger to learn.

More about the Nedbank IMC

In-person tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2023 on 15 September at the Urban Brew Studios are sold out. Book your virtual ticket and you will automatically be added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to be upgraded if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets priced at R1499 excluding VAT. For more information and to book, visit www.imcconference.com .

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference.This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.