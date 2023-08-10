Industries

Technology News Malawi

Multichoice Africa pulls DStv from Malawi

10 Aug 2023
Due to a legal dispute between MultiChoice Malawi (MCM) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) over the DStv tariffs, MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V (MAH) has decided to withdraw its services from Malawi effective immediately.
Satelite TV is a great option in countries with limited internet connectivity. Source: Pascal Muller/Unsplash
The High Court in Lilongwe issued an injunction that prevents MCM from adjusting the DSTV tariffs, even though MCM is not the provider of the DStv service and has no authority to set or change the tariffs.

This injunction exposes the directors and management of MCM to serious legal risks, including imprisonment. MAH, as the provider of the DStv service, cannot operate under these circumstances and has no choice but to terminate the DSTV service indefinitely.

The top 5 consequences of content piracy in the entertainment industry
The top 5 consequences of content piracy in the entertainment industry

Issued by MultiChoice 3 Aug 2023

MAH advises customers to stop paying for the DSTV service as of now. Customers who have already paid their new subscription for the DStv service will be able to access the service until their current 30-day viewing cycle ends on or before 10 September 2023. From Wednesday, 9 August 2023, no new subscriptions or reconnections will be accepted.

MAH appreciates the loyalty and support of its customers over the years. MAH also commends MCM for their professionalism and cooperation in supplying services to MAH over the same period.

