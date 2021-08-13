New variants of Covid-19 may prolong the duration of the virus

New variants of severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have the potential to influence the size and duration of waves of infection and may prolong the duration of virus' stay with us. Despite the development of vaccines and the technology available to adapt vaccines in the future to address the emergence of new variants, it is extremely unlikely that Covid-19 will ever be eradicated.