Over 50s Covid vaccination registration opens 1 July, rollout starts 15th

Covid-19 vaccine registration opens for people aged 50 and above on 1 July 2021, with rollout commencing on the 15th of the month. The acting health minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, made the announcement following approval by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Vaccines.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, acting minister of health. Source: sanews.gov.za

Arrival of more vaccines

Three parallel processes

The Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) remains open for people over 60.Meanwhile, she said that government is expecting more vials of vaccines to arrive in South Africa.Pfizer has since committed to delivering over 15.5-million doses in the third quarter, of which 2.1 million are expected to land in the country in July.In addition, 1.2-million additional Johnson & Johnson (J&J) single-dose shots, which need to be used by 11 August, arrived in South Africa on Thursday night.“We are awaiting confirmation for delivery of 500,000 doses, these expire later than the previous doses mentioned and this makes up the two million to replace those that were lost to the contamination incident.”She said the country was currently running three parallel processes under phase two of the vaccination rollout plan, including the inoculation of the general population, priority services sector staffers and workplace vaccination in key economic sectors.As more vaccines trickle in, the acting minister said this would enable government to "press ahead" with the vaccination of frontline workers sector by sector.The state would then move onto workplace vaccinations – both formal and informal sectors.“We will take guidance from the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on which of these sectors to prioritise and move along until all work-based vaccinations are completed.”