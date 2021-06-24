Questions raised on FDA's approval of Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm

District Media Group started with a single building wrap in the Johannesburg CBD five years ago and, this year, it has launched its first digital site in the heart of the Sandton CBD. The boards set in the heart of Africa's richest square mile are the first of its nationwide roll out.Issued byDistrict Media Group
The controversial approval of a new Alzheimer's drug by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) apparently revolves around the fact that US regulators believe it is the only one that could treat the underlying disease, rather than just managing symptoms.
The drug, known as Aduhelm (scientific name: aducanumab) has been developed by the Cambridge, Massachusetts based company Biogen together with Japanese company Eisai Co.
However, independent advisors to the FDA have warned that the treatment has not conclusively been shown to slow the progression of dementia. The drug does not reverse mental decline, and only one study seems to have indicated that it may slow it. The FDA is requiring that the drug-maker conduct further studies to confirm the benefit of the drug for patients. If it fails to prove effective, it could be pulled from the market.
The purpose of the drug is to clear harmful accumulations of a protein called beta-amyloid from the brain. This naturally-occurring protein appears to be abnormally high in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, causing it to clump together to form plaques that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function, which in turn leads to cell death. Initially, Alzheimer’s disease tends to destroy neurons and their connections in parts of the brain used for memory. It later affects areas in the cerebral cortex responsible for language, reasoning, and social behaviour. In the long term, many other areas of the brain are damaged, leading to the patient losing their ability to function independently.
Opinion: The FDA's approval of Aduhelm raises more questions and creates more problems than a new drug approval should. Here are six ways the approval does more harm than good.https://t.co/qkkol2Y4cB
Aduhelm comes with an eye-watering price tag of $56,000 a year, according to a report in . In addition, experts say patients will need expensive tests to verify they have the underlying sticky clumps of protein the drug targets in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. Patients could see other bills from doctors, as well as from facilities that administer the drug via IV and imaging centers for MRIs to monitor common side effects such as brain swelling and bleeding, the report said.
