CTICC to become one of first 'vaccination centres of hope'

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is being converted into a mass vaccination site, which at its peak will vaccinate over 4,000 people a day.

Cape Town International Convention Centre. Photo: Wikipedia

It will have up to 50 vaccination stations, with each station capable of administering 100 vaccinations per day. The site, however, can only work at full capacity once vaccine supplies allows it. "We are hopeful that the release of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and the arrival of further Pfizer tranches will enable this in the next three weeks," says Western Cape premier, Alan Winde.“The City of Cape Town begun preparation for the site in March 2021. Work included project management, concept design and costing. These plans were shared with the provincial government who, after several engagements with the city, made the decision to utilise the CTICC in this regard,” says the city’s executive mayor, Dan Plato.The city will drive final preparations in the coming week with the aim of completing the project before the end of June, and the Western Cape government will be responsible for the management of the site.The CTICC will be the first of at least three major vaccination centres in Cape Town, ensuring greater access to residents across the city.“There are currently detailed plans in place for the opening of several more mass sites in the metro. The city is excited to partner with the provincial government on these projects where we can so that we ensure that residents have better access to vaccines," Plato says.