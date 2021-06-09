Natural Medicine Company news South Africa

5 benefits of CBD

9 Jun 2021
Issued by: ADCO CBD
Do you suffer from the misery of pain, inflammation, anxiety, stress, or insomnia? Take a leaf out of Mother Nature's book and turn to CBD as an alternative therapy to treat a range of conditions.1

Throughout history, human beings have relied on plants to treat illnesses and ailments. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a chemical compound from the Cannabis Sativa plant.1


Today research shows that almost 62% of CBD users reported using CBD to treat a medical condition without serious side effects. And because CBD is the non-psychoactive portion of the plant, you won't have any euphoria effects.1,2

Here are five benefits of CBD you may not know about:

1. CBD relieves pain and inflammation: CBD is reported to help relieve three types of pain: inflammatory pain, nociceptive pain (caused by damage to tissue, muscle, joints), and neuropathic pain.3

2. CBD reduces anxiety and stress: While we all suffer from stress, continued stress may cause serious health problems. CBD has anxiolytic properties, which means it relieves the anxiety caused by stress3, along with other stress symptoms, such as muscular tension, poor concentration, restlessness, and fatigue.3

3. CBD Improves Rapid Eye Movement (REM) Sleep: If lying awake counting sheep all night sounds familiar, you'll be happy to hear that CBD may improve insomnia and other sleep disorders.4

4. CBD may have neuroprotective properties: CBD's ability to act on the endocannabinoid system and other brain signalling systems may benefit those with neurological disorders. One of the most studied uses for CBD is in treating psychiatric and mood disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorders.5

5. CBD is a powerful antioxidant: Research suggests that CBD has antioxidant properties to fight free radicals and various diseases.6

The ADCO CBD range of products, launched by Adcock Ingram, comprises ADCO CBD STRESS,7 available in drops and capsule format. ADCO CBD DAILY8 products, available in drops, edible pastille9, and capsule format. The ADCO CBD PAIN10 products are produced in drops, capsules, and gel format11.


Trusted, reliable, reputable ADCO CBD products are available from selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies and online stores. For more information visit: www.adcocbd.co.za and join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.

References:
1. Morales P, Hurst DP, Reggio PH. Molecular targets of the phytocannabinoids – a complex picture. Prog Chem Org Nat Prod 2017;103:103–131.
2. Corroon J, Phillips JA. A cross-sectional study of cannabidiol users. Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research 2018;3.1:152-161.
3. Pisanti S, Malfitano AM, Ciaglia E, et al. Cannabidiol: State of the art and new challenges for therapeutic applications. Pharmacol Ther 2017;175:133-150.
4. Medical News Today – What to know about CBD and sleep. Medically reviewed by Eloise Theisen, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC — Written by Jessica Caporuscio, Pharm.D. on June 3, 2020
5. Maroon J, Bost J. Review of the neurological benefits of phytocannabinoids. Surg Neurol Int. 2018;9:91. Published 2018 Apr 26. doi:10.4103/sni.sni_45_18
6. Atalay S, Jarocka-Karpowicz I, Skrzydlewska E. Antioxidative and Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Cannabidiol. Antioxidants (Basel). 2019;9(1):21. Published 2019 Dec 25. doi:10.3390/antiox9010021
7. ADCO CBD Stress. Professional information leaflet. 25 November 2019.
8. ADCO CBD Daily. Professional information leaflet. 9 December 2019.
9. ADCO CBD DAILY 10 (Chewable Pastille) leaflet. 13 May 2020.
10. ADCO CBD Pain. Professional information leaflet. 25 November 2019.
11. ADCO CBD Pain Gel. Professional information leaflet. 30 January 2020.

