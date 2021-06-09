5 benefits of CBD

Do you suffer from the misery of pain, inflammation, anxiety, stress, or insomnia? Take a leaf out of Mother Nature's book and turn to CBD as an alternative therapy to treat a range of conditions.1
Throughout history, human beings have relied on plants to treat illnesses and ailments. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a chemical compound from the Cannabis Sativa
plant.1
Today research shows that almost 62% of CBD users reported using CBD to treat a medical condition without serious side effects. And because CBD is the non-psychoactive portion of the plant, you won't have any euphoria effects.1,2 Here are five benefits of CBD you may not know about:
1. CBD relieves pain and inflammation:
CBD is reported to help relieve three types of pain: inflammatory pain, nociceptive pain (caused by damage to tissue, muscle, joints), and neuropathic pain.3
2. CBD reduces anxiety and stress:
While we all suffer from stress, continued stress may cause serious health problems. CBD has anxiolytic properties, which means it relieves the anxiety caused by stress3
, along with other stress symptoms, such as muscular tension, poor concentration, restlessness, and fatigue.3
3. CBD Improves Rapid Eye Movement (REM) Sleep:
If lying awake counting sheep all night sounds familiar, you'll be happy to hear that CBD may improve insomnia and other sleep disorders.4
4. CBD may have neuroprotective properties:
CBD's ability to act on the endocannabinoid system and other brain signalling systems may benefit those with neurological disorders. One of the most studied uses for CBD is in treating psychiatric and mood disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorders.5
5. CBD is a powerful antioxidant:
Research suggests that CBD has antioxidant properties to fight free radicals and various diseases.6
The ADCO CBD range of products, launched by Adcock Ingram, comprises ADCO CBD STRESS,7
available in drops and capsule format. ADCO CBD DAILY8
products, available in drops, edible pastille9
, and capsule format. The ADCO CBD PAIN10
products are produced in drops, capsules, and gel format11
.
Trusted, reliable, reputable ADCO CBD products are available from selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies and online stores. For more information visit: www.adcocbd.co.za
