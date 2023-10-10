All paws on deck - dog walk fundraiser heads back to Sea Point Promenade

Back by pawpular demand after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, humans and their four-legged friends are invited by Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Khayelitsha, in partnership with Vondi's Holistic Pet Nutrition, to strut their stuff at the sixth Paws on the Sea Point Promenade.

Image: Rima Geffen

The dog walk fundraiser will take place on Sunday, 29 October at 9am. Starting at the Mouille Point lighthouse, the 5km route will extend to the Sea Point swimming pool and back. Shorter turnaround points for old, tired and injured pets (or humans) will also be available.

“Our 2020 Paws on the Promenade was a great success with an attendance of 352 dogs. On a budget of just R3500, we raised R48,400. We hope to raise even more funds with this year’s event. This, however, all depends on how many wonderful dogs and humans join us for the walk,” says Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications executive and event organiser.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is an NPO animal clinic in Khayelitsha township serving up to 1,500 animals per month through consultations, hospitalisation, general and orthopaedic surgeries, continuous sterilisations, mobile clinics, an animal ambulance and homeless pet shelter. They also set a priority on community empowerment and education to ensure people become responsible pet ownership into the future.

“Our budget keeps growing year on year due to the demand for our services. It is essential for us to diversify our fundraising. Paws on the Promenade is a great fundraiser but also a magnificent fun-filled event for the whole family,” says du Plessis.

Expect to see dogs of all shapes and sizes. “People get very creative, dressing themselves and their dogs up in costumes,” says du Plessis. There will be Dalmatians in tutus, Dachshunds in hot dog outfits and Pomeranians with bow ties.

“For the past six years, Vondi’s has partnered with Mdzananda in making this event possible. It is one of our highlights of the year,” says Paul Jacobson, owner of Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition. “The route is one of the most scenic routes in Cape Town, making it a wonderful walk for dogs and owners alike. We support Mdzananda because of their excellent professionalism and the impact they make in the Khayelitsha community, educating pet owners and treating sick pets that would otherwise have little to no help.”

Everyone is invited - humans without four-legged friends are welcome too. A small number of homeless dogs for adoption will be at the event. To “rent a dog” email az.oc.adnanazdm@ellecram.

Tickets are available from Quicket or on the day from 8am.

Raffle prizes, products sales, coffee, food and crafts will entertain you on the day. The first 100 dogs to arrive will also receive a free goodie bag.

All pet owners are encouraged to dress up in Halloween style or to wear something orange, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic brand.

For more information visit www.mdzananda.co.za or join our Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/684433263576057.