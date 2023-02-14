Industries

Rebuilding KZN homes one loaf at a time

14 Feb 2023
Heritage brand, BB Bakeries in partnership with non-governmental organisation Habitat for Humanity SA has launched an initiative to help rebuild homes in the flood stricken communities of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Image supplied
Image supplied

For each loaf of BB Bakeries White or Brown Bread sold during February and March 2023, BB Bakeries will donate funds towards bricks for Habitat for Humanity SA to build homes in the region.

“Habitat for Humanity believes in building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. They are perfectly aligned with the homegrown values and inherent generosity of the BB Bakeries brand. This partnership allows us, as BB Bakeries, the opportunity to support our community by building them new homes,” says Stephanie Hoy, marketing executive premier FMCG.

Habitat for Humanity SA works in partnership with community-based organisations, community leadership structures and local government in selecting eligible beneficiaries who are profiled and agreed upon to be the most vulnerable and in need of critical intervention in their community.

Devastating floods wreak havoc in eThekwini
Devastating floods wreak havoc in eThekwini

13 Apr 2022

“Building communities around houses and restoring dignity and hope to communities is at the very core of what we do. We are very grateful for the partnership with BB Bakeries building homes for those in need in the KZN region,” says Kgotla Bantsi, Habitat for Humanity SA board chair.

For more about the partnership with Habitat for Humanity SA, visit: https://bbbakeries.co.za/

BB Bakeries will also be extending their support for communities through an on pack promotion where consumers can win their slice of R13m in airtime simply by purchasing any BB Bakeries White or Brown promotional bread packs and following the on pack details to enter.

Habitat for Humanity, community upliftment, build housing, KZN flooding, KZN floods

