SMEs Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • South Africa rejects Delta flights to Cape Town
    Delta Airlines is planning a return to South Africa in August, but the SA government has foiled their plans to extend its route to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town. US travellers can still fly with Delta's partners or enjoy cheap flights to Cape Town with local SA Airlines. Issued by SA Airlines
  • The impact of PoPIA on advertising and communications
    The day has come when we must comply or face the consequences. The additions to the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) came into effect on 1 July 2021 and aim to protect companies against data breach and the misuse of personal information. By Musa Kalenga
  • Wunderman Thompson SA wins BCX lead agency account
    Wunderman Thompson South Africa is proud to announce that it has been awarded the full-service lead agency account for BCX, Telkom's B2B business. This includes advertising, digital, CRM, PR culture change management and sales enablement. The award was made after an extensive competitive pitch process, including some of the best agencies in South Africa. Issued by Wunderman Thompson
Show more

Entrepreneurship jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SME South Africa makes it easier for business owners to buy business solutions

7 Jul 2021
Issued by: SME South Africa
SME South Africa announced on Friday, 2 July, the expansion of its online platform with the introduction of a powerful e-commerce solution. SME South Africa is a content hub that provides entrepreneurs with business tools and resources to further develop their businesses.

The new launch enables small business owners to purchase tech and other business solutions such as business financing and insurance.

“Our vision has always been to build a one-stop-shop resource platform for SMEs in South Africa,” says Velly Bosega, digital media entrepreneur, who founded SME South Africa in 2014.

“We now offer more than just inspirational content, we have found more simple ways for SME owners to access funding and have introduced product and service review guides that empower business owners in making informed decisions when buying a new tech product or service.”

New e-commerce platform makes it easier for business owners to buy the right tech solutions

SME South Africa has launched an e-commerce platform to help business owners purchase the tech tools and business solutions they need to grow their businesses...

Issued by SME South Africa 14 Apr 2021


Providing access

The new SME South Africa makes it easier for small business owners to make major purchases for their businesses. “Whether you need accounting software to make it easier to keep track of your finances or financing to expand your small business, we know how confusing and time-consuming the buying process can be,” says Bosega.

To help business owners to make the best choice, they can access reviews of some of the biggest brands and compare features and cost using a powerful comparison feature.

Below are the business solutions business owners can review, compare and buy on SME South Africa.

Closing the gap

Entrepreneurs face many challenges including access to financing and limited use of technology.

Many business owners don’t use technology in their businesses and as a result are missing out on its major benefits such as access to new markets, reduced business costs and improved efficiency and competitiveness. This is according to the SME South Africa white paper report, Advancing Technology Use Among South African SMEs to Accelerate Growth.

Similarly, while funding plays a considerable role in the growth and survival of any small business, 93% of SME owners surveyed in the SME South Africa Landscape Report, An Assessment of South Africa's SME Landscape: Challenges, Opportunities, Risks and Next Steps, are actively looking for funding and are failing, mostly because entrepreneurs find it difficult to access financing.

SME South Africa seeks to close this gap by offering a practical, and easy to use way to get all the business solutions and services business owners need.

About SME South Africa

SME South Africa is a one-stop shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need. We bridge the gap by connecting small business owners and brands through strategic content, data and results-driven advertising solutions.

About 356 Oak Holdings

356 Oak Holdings is a level one BBBEE, performance-driven digital media and marketing holding company. Founded by Velly Bosega, an entrepreneur himself with over 15 years of experience and success in the digital media and publishing industries.

356 Oak Holdings comprises of:
    - SME South Africa: Online publisher, equipping SME business owners with online tools and resources to power their companies.
    - Adclick Africa: Performance digital marketing agency that delivers innovative communication technologies to build better brand experiences.
    - Serv: A B2B marketplace where business seeking professionals can access over 900+ verified SME business providers.
    - Startwise: Virtual, on-demand platform where experts consult SME business owners in South Africa to help grow their businesses.

Join the conversation online with the SME South Africa community:

Twitter: @SMESouthAfrica
Facebook: SME South Africa
Instagram: @sme_za
LinkedIn: SME South Africa

SME South Africa
SME South Africa is a daily online news portal that provides strategic business content to enable SMMEs to unlock their growth potential.
Comment

Read more: insurance, SMEs, SME South Africa, Digital Media, e-commerce, finance

Related

MiWayLifeMore dishonest claims made than insurers not paying out1 hour ago
UBU InternationalUBU International reduces fees to 0% to help small businesses survive lockdown restrictions1 day ago
Tractor OutdoorThe story of Wukina, and how the pandemic failed to snatch its weave1 day ago
ZapperNFC versus QR code payments - there's room for both1 day ago
MSports MarketingIntroducing Momentum Insure: A new name, new offerings and an improved bouquet of products2 Jul 2021
Tractor OutdoorThe story of Khayelitsha's first premium wine label, set to shine post-pandemic29 Jun 2021
G&G DigitalWhy you need social commerce29 Jun 2021
ClickatellChat commerce set to disrupt e-commerce and other emerging trends24 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz