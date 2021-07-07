SME South Africa makes it easier for business owners to buy business solutions

The new launch enables small business owners to purchase tech and other business solutions such as business financing and insurance.
“Our vision has always been to build a one-stop-shop resource platform for SMEs in South Africa,” says Velly Bosega, digital media entrepreneur, who founded SME South Africa in 2014.
“We now offer more than just inspirational content, we have found more simple ways for SME owners to access funding and have introduced product and service review guides that empower business owners in making informed decisions when buying a new tech product or service.”
Providing access
SME South Africa has launched an e-commerce platform to help business owners purchase the tech tools and business solutions they need to grow their businesses...
SME South Africa 14 Apr 2021
The new SME South Africa makes it easier for small business owners to make major purchases for their businesses. “Whether you need accounting software to make it easier to keep track of your finances or financing to expand your small business, we know how confusing and time-consuming the buying process can be,” says Bosega.
To help business owners to make the best choice, they can access reviews of some of the biggest brands and compare features and cost using a powerful comparison feature.
Below are the business solutions business owners can review, compare and buy on SME South Africa.Closing the gap
Entrepreneurs face many challenges including access to financing and limited use of technology.
Many business owners don’t use technology in their businesses and as a result are missing out on its major benefits such as access to new markets, reduced business costs and improved efficiency and competitiveness. This is according to the SME South Africa white paper report, Advancing Technology Use Among South African SMEs to Accelerate Growth
.
Similarly, while funding plays a considerable role in the growth and survival of any small business, 93% of SME owners surveyed in the SME South Africa Landscape Report, An Assessment of South Africa's SME Landscape: Challenges, Opportunities, Risks and Next Steps
, are actively looking for funding and are failing, mostly because entrepreneurs find it difficult to access financing.
SME South Africa seeks to close this gap by offering a practical, and easy to use way to get all the business solutions and services business owners need.About SME South Africa
SME South Africa is a one-stop shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need. We bridge the gap by connecting small business owners and brands through strategic content, data and results-driven advertising solutions.About 356 Oak Holdings
356 Oak Holdings is a level one BBBEE, performance-driven digital media and marketing holding company. Founded by Velly Bosega, an entrepreneur himself with over 15 years of experience and success in the digital media and publishing industries.
356 Oak Holdings comprises of:
- SME South Africa: Online publisher, equipping SME business owners with online tools and resources to power their companies. Join the conversation online with the SME South Africa community:
- Adclick Africa: Performance digital marketing agency that delivers innovative communication technologies to build better brand experiences.
- Serv: A B2B marketplace where business seeking professionals can access over 900+ verified SME business providers.
- Startwise: Virtual, on-demand platform where experts consult SME business owners in South Africa to help grow their businesses.
Twitter: @SMESouthAfrica
Facebook: SME South Africa
Instagram: @sme_za
LinkedIn: SME South Africa