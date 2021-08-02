Havas South Africa wins Didi, the world's largest e-hailing service

Havas is proud to announce that they have recently been appointed as the South African creative agency handling the world's largest e-hailing service, Didi. The brand had a successful pilot programme in Gqeberha in March 2021, and has since launched in Cape Town, planning a full national roll out.

Speaking of the win, Havas CEO, Lynn Madeley said, “We could not be more excited about partnering with Didi. Their commitment to making a meaningful difference in the business and transport landscape is exactly the kind of vision we are passionate about. We look forward to this being a long, fruitful, and fun partnership.”Didi marketing director for MEA region, Nwabisa Salela, said of the partnership, ‘When the first project a new agency works on for you exceeds your target by 57%, you know you are with the right partner. Havas is that partner.’Didi services over 550 million customers worldwide in countries that include Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Japan and China. Backed by Alibaba and Ten Cent, the brand is committed to ensuring fair compensation for drivers, better value for consumers, and prioritised passenger safety.