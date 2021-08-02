Celebrated SA actor Shona Ferguson dies

Shona Ferguson - Image: Sourced
An innovator and a pioneer!! Words fail us in comforting your beloved wife @Connie_Ferguson, your Family that you loved so much & ur colleagues.... Such a tragic day. Such a loss.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2021
Go well gentle giant!! ����������#RIPShonaFerguson �� pic.twitter.com/tqNewogOsa
You were one of my role models. May God comfort your family, wife, children, colleagues, business partners and all of your loving fans. Rest in Peace sir. Robala Ka Kgotso. From my family, and all my teams, Deepest condolences from the bottom of our hearts����#ripshonaferguson pic.twitter.com/QIVsVJQZJ3— #djsbu (@djsbu) July 30, 2021