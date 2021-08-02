Celebrated SA actor Shona Ferguson dies

Celebrated South African actor Shona Ferguson has died. Ferguson is known for playing roles in popular local soapies including Muvhango, Generations and Isidingo.

Shona Ferguson - Image: Sourced

An innovator and a pioneer!! Words fail us in comforting your beloved wife @Connie_Ferguson, your Family that you loved so much & ur colleagues.... Such a tragic day. Such a loss.



Go well gentle giant!! ����������#RIPShonaFerguson �� pic.twitter.com/tqNewogOsa — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2021

You were one of my role models. May God comfort your family, wife, children, colleagues, business partners and all of your loving fans. Rest in Peace sir. Robala Ka Kgotso. From my family, and all my teams, Deepest condolences from the bottom of our hearts����#ripshonaferguson pic.twitter.com/QIVsVJQZJ3 — #djsbu (@djsbu) July 30, 2021

He was also a co-founder of Ferguson Films, alongside his wife, former Generations actress Connie Ferguson.The group executive of SABC Video Entertainment, Merlin Naicker, stated: “The industry has lost a great filmmaker and actor. He has left an indelible mark, and his work will remain part of the South African film and television’s rich archives and will serve as a great well of knowledge for the aspiring filmmakers and actors.”Duma Ndlovu, the executive producer for Word of Mouth, expressed his sadness. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ferguson family and fans during this difficult time. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear brother. We have lost a dedicated contributor in the film and television industry who has been doing remarkable work. We remember him for his unmistakable dedication and passion,” said the Muvhango executive producer.