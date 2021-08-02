Film News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Celebrated SA actor Shona Ferguson dies

2 Aug 2021
Celebrated South African actor Shona Ferguson has died. Ferguson is known for playing roles in popular local soapies including Muvhango, Generations and Isidingo.
He was also a co-founder of Ferguson Films, alongside his wife, former Generations actress Connie Ferguson.

Shona Ferguson - Image: Sourced

The group executive of SABC Video Entertainment, Merlin Naicker, stated: “The industry has lost a great filmmaker and actor. He has left an indelible mark, and his work will remain part of the South African film and television’s rich archives and will serve as a great well of knowledge for the aspiring filmmakers and actors.” 

Duma Ndlovu, the executive producer for Word of Mouth, expressed his sadness. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ferguson family and fans during this difficult time. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear brother. We have lost a dedicated contributor in the film and television industry who has been doing remarkable work. We remember him for his unmistakable dedication and passion,” said the Muvhango executive producer.



Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz