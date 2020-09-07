Enter or nominate your favourite African brand

The 2020 Africa Brand Summit is hosted in early October 2020, 5th to 8th, as a virtual and an in-person hybrid event. The core event will happen on Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th. The Africa Brand Summit was established in late 2016 and launched in 2018. Its Awards Ceremony has become popular for many aspiring brands who do great development work that uplifts communities and deserving individuals around Africa.