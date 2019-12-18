Behind the Selfie News South Africa

Menu

Behind the Selfie

More Behind the Selfie news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

#BehindtheSelfie with... Luke Goller, managing partner at Arc Interactive

By: Leigh Andrews
This week, we go behind the selfie with Luke Goller, managing partner at Arc Interactive.
Goller with one of his favourite things...

1. Where do you live, work and play?


I live in Morningside, work in Sandton and hang out anywhere around Joburg.

2. What’s your claim to fame?


I can outlast anyone at our company socials.

3. Describe your career so far.


I worked in traditional agencies on above-the-line campaigns and TVCs, about 9 years ago I made the full move into digital, and started focusing on the emerging mobile app space in 2012. I was a little early on that I think, as not many brands were ready to commit to apps yet.

4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.


Without a doubt, my kids and my family – I love being the “cool” uncle to my nephews.


More recently, craniosacral therapy.

I also love video games. It’s my ultimate escape and unwind time. It allows time for me to do a lot of reflection, and it’s also the only time I can sit still for more than 30 minutes.
Another lesser-known fact about me is that I’m a total documentary nerd. However, one documentary is usually split up into 15- to 30-minute intervals, because of my aforementioned inability to sit still for very long.

5. What do you love about your industry?


People. We have such a great mix of talent, with such incredible skill across our teams here.

I love working in an environment that has so many different perspectives and approaches to the work we do.

6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.


Every day is pretty different, which I’m very thankful for. I love interacting with people – I’m rarely at my desk. Typically, I’m catching up with someone in the agency, or meeting with a team for a quick update and to offer guidance on projects they’re working on. I do quite a few client presentations, which I really still enjoy.


Relationships with staff and clients are very important to me.

7. What are the tools of your trade?


Definitely the internet. I still jump in here-and-there on UX and UI projects, because my love for it means I don’t think I could ever completely remove myself from that process. Love Sketch. Love Zeplin.

8. Who is getting it right in your industry?


Joe Public Connect’s stuff is always pretty cool, they’re really good at getting things right because they clearly consider each aspect of the project. Most recently, while judging entries for an award show, their work was some of the most enjoyable to judge because it’s of a pretty high calibre.


9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.


Representation – I’d like to see more women and people of colour in senior, decision-making roles in the industry. There can also be more youth representation in these spaces.
Arc is a small digital marketing agency based in Sandton that’s proudly 80% female, and made up of majority youth.

10. What are you working on right now?


Our new website and new brand identity. I’m also currently looking into different tech for personalised content at scale – automated stuff.

CellCgirl wins Silver at 2019 Bookmarks Awards

CellCgirl walked away with a Silver Pixel at the prestigious IAB Bookmarks Awards last Thursday night...

Issued by Arc Interactive 4 Apr 2019


While our clients have ranged from brands within the health and beauty industry, to financial service providers and the airline industry. We’re more specifically focussed in the NGO and CSI space.

For example, fitting to discuss in December, there’s Choma, an innovative project by HIVSA with the sole purpose of engaging with young South African girls, in order to educate and guide the youth on the prevention of HIV.

Choma wins silver at Bookmark Awards 2019

Choma, an online magazine aimed at young South African women, was nominated in the Public Service and NPO Platforms category and walked away with a silver award at this year's Bookmark Awards...

Issued by Arc Interactive 4 Apr 2019


Choma prides itself on being a safe space and providing education around sexual reproductive health.

View this post on Instagram

HIVSA is one of our longest-standing clients and their brand, @choma_mag , is one we've worked on for several years. Choma is an online magazine that focuses on female empowerment and sexual reproductive health education. The brand has had a powerful and positive response from its audience, making it a brand our agency is always so passionate about being a part of. At this year’s Bookmark Awards, our continuous work on their website was awarded Silver in the Public Service & NPO Platform category. . . . . . . #bookmarks2019 #bookmarkawards2019 #iabbookmarks2019 #digitalmarketing #digitalagency #agencylife #creativeslife #awards #success #inspiration #mobileapp #appdesign #app #uxuidesign #npo

A post shared by Arc Interactive (@arcdigitalco) on


There’s also the CellCgirl platform, an extension of Cell C’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day programme.

This gives the project longevity beyond a day by giving users access to CV templates, career interest tests, and more.


Both of these clients specifically target young women from vulnerable backgrounds in the 15-25 age range by giving them access to tools, resources and education they may not have otherwise.

Arc Interactive successfully concludes its 2019 Take a Girl Child to Work Day Workshops

Digital marketing agency Arc Interactive (ARC) is proud to have hosted six female learners in Grades 10 to 12 from Minerva Secondary School and Sandringham High School, for the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day 2019 programme...

Issued by Arc Interactive 6 Sep 2019


11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.


AI; cognitive services; personalised content – this one I also use, because I think it’s pretty cool; and automation.

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?


The best ideas could be anywhere. Lately, when I’m driving to work in an Uber, or typically after I’ve actually had a good night’s sleep.

Luke Goller, managing partner of Arc Interactive, named New Gen judge

Luke Goller, who is the managing partner of Johannesburg-based digital marketing agency, Arc Interactive, was recently selected to be a judge in the 2019 New Generation Awards...

Issued by Arc Interactive 8 Apr 2019


13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?


I arrive late really well.

14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?


Easy – technophile.

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?


Uber, UberEats, Whatsapp, Reddit, Discord, and kids asking me for money – my own kids, that is.

16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?


You need to be pretty tough. Be humble, be good at what you do, work hard and the rest will pretty much fall into place. Oh, and what you’re not good at, work on getting better at.

Arc Interactive goes for gold at the New Generation Awards

Arc Interactive secured its first award wins at the New Generation Awards for Best App Developed By An Agency (Dis-Chem) as well as Most Innovative Social Media Campaign by a small agency (HIVSA)...

Issued by Arc Interactive 10 Oct 2017


Simple as that. Goller says his username on Discord and Steam is “Shrek2© on DVD Now”. You can also join his Steam Group, ‘‘Lord Gaben’s Poetry Club’, and don’t forget to follow him on LinkedIn and Instagram; as well as Arc Interactive on their LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram feeds for the latest updates.

*Interviewed by Leigh Andrews.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Leigh Andrews' articles

About Leigh Andrews

Leigh Andrews (@leigh_andrews) AKA the #MilkshakeQueen, is Editor-in-Chief: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity.com, with a passion for issues of diversity, inclusion and equality. She's also on the Women in Marketing: Africa advisory panel, and can be reached at ...
Comment

Read more: Leigh Andrews, Behind the selfie, Arc Interactive, Luke Goller

Related

You are never lost in Mumbai, you are just on your way

By Damon Stapleton

#BehindtheSelfie with... Luke Goller, managing partner at Arc Interactive

By Leigh Andrews

TikTok's year-end rewind shows best moments of 2019 in SA
In high spirits: strong consumer trends yield positive gains in spirits, FAB sectors

By Marilyn Nel, Cleide Tinga and Khathu Musingadi, Issued by BMi Research

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2019. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.