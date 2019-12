BehindtheSelfie with... Luke Goller, managing partner at Arc Interactive

This week, we go behind the selfie with Luke Goller, managing partner at Arc Interactive.

Goller with one of his favourite things...

1. Where do you live, work and play?

2. What’s your claim to fame?

3. Describe your career so far.

4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.

Another lesser-known fact about me is that I’m a total documentary nerd. However, one documentary is usually split up into 15- to 30-minute intervals, because of my aforementioned inability to sit still for very long.

5. What do you love about your industry?

6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.

7. What are the tools of your trade?

8. Who is getting it right in your industry?

9. List a few pain points the industry can improve on.

Representation – I’d like to see more women and people of colour in senior, decision-making roles in the industry. There can also be more youth representation in these spaces.

10. What are you working on right now?

CellCgirl wins Silver at 2019 Bookmarks Awards CellCgirl walked away with a Silver Pixel at the prestigious IAB Bookmarks Awards last Thursday night...

Choma wins silver at Bookmark Awards 2019 Choma, an online magazine aimed at young South African women, was nominated in the Public Service and NPO Platforms category and walked away with a silver award at this year's Bookmark Awards...

Arc Interactive successfully concludes its 2019 Take a Girl Child to Work Day Workshops Digital marketing agency Arc Interactive (ARC) is proud to have hosted six female learners in Grades 10 to 12 from Minerva Secondary School and Sandringham High School, for the Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day 2019 programme...

11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.

12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?

Luke Goller, managing partner of Arc Interactive, named New Gen judge Luke Goller, who is the managing partner of Johannesburg-based digital marketing agency, Arc Interactive, was recently selected to be a judge in the 2019 New Generation Awards...

13. What’s your secret talent/party trick?

14. Are you a technophobe or a technophile?

15. What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?

16. What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?

Arc Interactive goes for gold at the New Generation Awards Arc Interactive secured its first award wins at the New Generation Awards for Best App Developed By An Agency (Dis-Chem) as well as Most Innovative Social Media Campaign by a small agency (HIVSA)...

I live in Morningside, work in Sandton and hang out anywhere around Joburg.I can outlast anyone at our company socials.I worked in traditional agencies on above-the-line campaigns and TVCs, about 9 years ago I made the full move into digital, and started focusing on the emerging mobile app space in 2012. I was a little early on that I think, as not many brands were ready to commit to apps yet.Without a doubt, my kids and my family – I love being the “cool” uncle to my nephews.More recently, craniosacral therapy.I also love video games. It’s my ultimate escape and unwind time. It allows time for me to do a lot of reflection, and it’s also the only time I can sit still for more than 30 minutes.People. We have such a great mix of talent, with such incredible skill across our teams here.I love working in an environment that has so many different perspectives and approaches to the work we do.Every day is pretty different, which I’m very thankful for. I love interacting with people – I’m rarely at my desk. Typically, I’m catching up with someone in the agency, or meeting with a team for a quick update and to offer guidance on projects they’re working on. I do quite a few client presentations, which I really still enjoy.Relationships with staff and clients are very important to me.Definitely the internet. I still jump in here-and-there on UX and UI projects, because my love for it means I don’t think I could ever completely remove myself from that process. Love Sketch. Love Zeplin.Joe Public Connect’s stuff is always pretty cool, they’re really good at getting things right because they clearly consider each aspect of the project. Most recently, while judging entries for an award show, their work was some of the most enjoyable to judge because it’s of a pretty high calibre.Arc is a small digital marketing agency based in Sandton that’s proudly 80% female, and made up of majority youth.Our new website and new brand identity. I’m also currently looking into different tech for personalised content at scale – automated stuff.While our clients have ranged from brands within the health and beauty industry, to financial service providers and the airline industry. We’re more specifically focussed in the NGO and CSI space.For example, fitting to discuss in December, there’s Choma , an innovative project by HIVSA with the sole purpose of engaging with young South African girls, in order to educate and guide the youth on the prevention of HIV.Choma prides itself on being a safe space and providing education around sexual reproductive health.There’s also the CellCgirl platform, an extension of Cell C’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day programme.This gives the project longevity beyond a day by giving users access to CV templates, career interest tests, and more.Both of these clients specifically target young women from vulnerable backgrounds in the 15-25 age range by giving them access to tools, resources and education they may not have otherwise.AI; cognitive services; personalised content – this one I also use, because I think it’s pretty cool; and automation.The best ideas could be anywhere. Lately, when I’m driving to work in an Uber, or typically after I’ve actually had a good night’s sleep.I arrive late really well.Easy – technophile.Uber, UberEats, Whatsapp, Reddit, Discord, and kids asking me for money – my own kids, that is.You need to be pretty tough. Be humble, be good at what you do, work hard and the rest will pretty much fall into place. Oh, and what you’re not good at, work on getting better at.