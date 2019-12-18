BehindtheSelfie with... Luke Goller, managing partner at Arc Interactive

This week, we go behind the selfie with Luke Goller, managing partner at Arc Interactive.
Goller with one of his favourite things...
1. Where do you live, work and play?
I live in Morningside, work in Sandton and hang out anywhere around Joburg.
2. What’s your claim to fame?
I can outlast anyone at our company socials.
3. Describe your career so far.
I worked in traditional agencies on above-the-line campaigns and TVCs, about 9 years ago I made the full move into digital, and started focusing on the emerging mobile app space in 2012. I was a little early on that I think, as not many brands were ready to commit to apps yet.
4. Tell us a few of your favourite things.
Without a doubt, my kids and my family – I love being the “cool” uncle to my nephews.
I also love video games. It’s my ultimate escape and unwind time. It allows time for me to do a lot of reflection, and it’s also the only time I can sit still for more than 30 minutes.
Another lesser-known fact about me is that I’m a total documentary nerd. However, one documentary is usually split up into 15- to 30-minute intervals, because of my aforementioned inability to sit still for very long.
5. What do you love about your industry?
People. We have such a great mix of talent, with such incredible skill across our teams here.
I love working in an environment that has so many different perspectives and approaches to the work we do.
6. Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.
Every day is pretty different, which I’m very thankful for. I love interacting with people – I’m rarely at my desk. Typically, I’m catching up with someone in the agency, or meeting with a team for a quick update and to offer guidance on projects they’re working on. I do quite a few client presentations, which I really still enjoy.
Relationships with staff and clients are very important to me.
7. What are the tools of your trade?
Definitely the internet. I still jump in here-and-there on UX and UI projects, because my love for it means I don’t think I could ever completely remove myself from that process. Love Sketch. Love Zeplin.
8. Who is getting it right in your industry?
Joe Public Connect’s stuff is always pretty cool, they’re really good at getting things right because they clearly consider each aspect of the project. Most recently, while judging entries for an award show, their work was some of the most enjoyable to judge because it’s of a pretty high calibre.
11. Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.
AI; cognitive services; personalised content – this one I also use, because I think it’s pretty cool; and automation.
12. Where and when do you have your best ideas?
The best ideas could be anywhere. Lately, when I’m driving to work in an Uber, or typically after I’ve actually had a good night’s sleep.
