Signa Group launches 'What I Do Matters' employee campaign to celebrate employee contribution

8 Jun 2023
Issued by: Signa Group
The 'What I do matters' employee campaign launched by Signa Group is a commendable initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating the significant contributions of every team member in the organisation. The campaign intends to showcase how each employee's work is meaningful and contributes to achieving the company's objectives. The campaign is not just about highlighting individual achievements but it's also fitting in with the company culture, creating awareness among employees of the importance of their work towards the broader goal of 'Preparing Africa for a working future'.
Signa Group launches 'What I Do Matters' employee campaign to celebrate employee contribution

The company culture at Signa Group is deeply rooted in the values that define the organisation’s purpose and approach to business. Love and trust in personal and stakeholder relationships are the core of Signa Group’s culture, reflecting the importance the organisation places on building strong connections and partnerships with employees, customers, communities, and other stakeholders.

The enthusiasm to make a sustainable impact is evident in the organisation’s efforts to address socio-economic issues through its various initiatives. Additionally, Signa Group’s culture is grounded in the principles of grace, giving, and gratitude, which guide the organisation’s approach to delivering purposeful results through massive action. These values are fully integrated into Signa Group’s culture and approach to business, creating a unique and impactful work environment that reflects the organisation’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Signa Group values the unique skills, time, and efforts of
its employees, and seeks to foster a sense of
pride and purpose in their work.

Through the 'What I do matters' employee campaign, Signa Group wants to demonstrate how the group's companies and their employees are making a significant and meaningful impact in their communities and inspiring others to join the journey. Signa Group values the unique skills, time, and efforts of its employees, and seeks to foster a sense of pride and purpose in their work. The campaign's impact is expected to be positive on both the employees and the organisations, having an encouraging effect on boosting employee morale and engagement, leading to higher productivity, increasing job satisfaction, and highlighting the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of every team member in their organisation.

As a collective of businesses, Signa Group focuses on several areas, including skills development, job creation, bursary management, socio-economic development, personal safety, and technological advancements. These focus areas reflect the organisation's commitment to addressing the socio-economic issues affecting people's lives in South Africa and Africa. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals provide a framework for Signa Group's efforts to promote sustainable employment, quality education, economic growth, investment, personal safety, and access to technology.

Signa Group invites everyone to follow its social media pages and the #WIDM hashtag in the coming weeks to learn more about this initiative and how individuals and other organisations can become involved.

