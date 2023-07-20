Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwarePerfect WordBidvest MobilityQuickEasy SoftwarePert IndustrialsThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mobile & Apps News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Google addresses Airdrop envy with Nearby Share for Windows

20 Jul 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
Windows PC and Android mobile device users have long been forced to look on in envy as Mac users easily transfer files with iPhones and iPads. Google and Microsoft have made major strides to bring that same functionality to Windows and Android users, first with the Phone Link - a Microsoft service also available for iPhone - and now Android Nearby Share on Windows.
Android Nearby Share comes to Windows. Source: Google
Android Nearby Share comes to Windows. Source: Google

Nearby Share for Windows is a standalone app that was first made available for beta testing in March 2023 and has now become available to all Windows 10 and 11 users running 64-bit architecture – Microsoft ended official support for 32-bit builds of Windows with the Windows 10 version 2004 in 2020, so there should be no compatibility issues if you have received Windows updates since then.

Google addresses Airdrop envy with Nearby Share for Windows

“Today marks the official launch of Nearby Share with Windows, offering improved performance and new functionality that can make it even easier for you to share content and stay productive,” wrote Android group project manager Ronald Ho in the official blog post announcement.

“To make sharing between Android devices and PCs even more seamless, we’re working with partners like HP to include the Nearby Share app on select Windows PCs, such as the HP Dragonfly Pro. We’ll continue to work on Nearby Share for Windows, adding new functionality and listening to your feedback.”

The public app now also includes new functionality which will show an estimated time for file transfer completion and an image preview in the notification centre so users can check if the correct image is being transferred.

Amazon overtakes Apple, becomes the world's most valuable tech brand
Amazon overtakes Apple, becomes the world's most valuable tech brand

1 day ago

This announcement now expands the Google peer-to-peer file transfer functionality to more users since Nearby Share was launched in 2020 with support for ChromeOS.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is a contributing Senior Editor at Bizcommunity
Read more: Android, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Lindsey Schutters



Related

Amazon overtakes Apple, becomes the world's most valuable tech brand
Amazon overtakes Apple, becomes the world's most valuable tech brand1 day ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Nando's spices up our lives, Apple falls far from the tree
#OrchidsandOnions: Nando's spices up our lives, Apple falls far from the tree2 days ago
Android Auto. Source: Supplied
New Android Auto update gets Assistant glow-up14 Jul 2023
#Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows
#Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows14 Jul 2023
Technology convergence is transforming the workplace. Source: Thisisengineering/Unsplash
The future of AI, blockchain, IoT and 5G is convergence11 Jul 2023
A guide to business software: The benefits of a unified business system
QuickEasy SoftwareA guide to business software: The benefits of a unified business system10 Jul 2023
Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 2023
Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 20237 Jul 2023
Stellantis has unveiled STLA Medium, a global BEV-by-design platform with state-of-the-art features. Source: Supplied
Stellantis unveils new platform and lands R200bn battery deal with Canada7 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz