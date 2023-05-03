A look at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show

The international motoring landscape has changed significantly over the last ten or so years. There have been shake-ups in many areas, not least of all the importance of certain markets on the world stage.

In years gone by the international auto show scene was dominated by the likes of the Geneva, Frankfurt and Paris auto shows. In recent times support for those events has dwindled with new showcases such as Delhi, Dubai and Shanghai taking up positions of prominence. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...