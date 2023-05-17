Wellness Warehouse launches next-generation loyalty app

South Africa's leading natural health retailer, Wellness Warehouse is thrilled to announce the launch of their Live Life Well Rewards App.

The next-generation loyalty experience offers a dynamic, personal, and sustainable programme built for the future of retail and personalised wellbeing.

The Live Life Well App will offer a seamless customer journey, empowering users to navigate their personal journeys to holistic natural wellbeing and enjoy all the benefits of being a Live Life Well Rewards member at their fingertips.

Customers will have access to bigger, better offers – specially curated according to their unique preferences. The tiered rewards system will also see them earning more cashback as they increase their spend.

In addition to the personalised offers, in-app activity tracking and other special features will make it a powerful tool for users to take control of their Wellness journeys.

With the launch of the app, the conscious retailer is doing away with rewards cards and implementing digital receipting as part of their ongoing Green Journey.

Making holistic well-being accessible to South Africans is a cornerstone of the Wellness Warehouse philosophy, and the new app is their next step towards achieving this. It’s also an important development in their overarching goal of offering a seamless, omnichannel customer experience.

Visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store to download the app.

About Wellness Warehouse

Wellness Warehouse was established in 2007 with a vision of inspiring personal journeys to natural health. Today, they offer over 50 stores nationwide, as well as a popular online shop. The brand aims to make wellness as simple and accessible as possible, and its highly-trained wellness consultants are available for personalised guidance both in-store and online.