Anusol Ointment for internal and external piles

Anusol™ is the UK's number-one-selling piles treatment* providing multiple formats and categories to cover different therapeutic needs and consumer preferences. Anusol Ointment offers treatment for both internal and external piles (haemorrhoids).
Anusol Ointment offers dual application. It comes with a screw-on applicator (a nozzle with a hygienic cap) to effectively treat internal piles. The ointment offers sufferers an over-the-counter triple-action solution to relieve the pain and discomfort of both internal and external piles. The formulation reduces swelling, soothes itching and eases the passage of stools. Anusol Ointment not only relieves the discomfort of the affected area but soothes the surrounding skin too. The ointment can be applied directly to the affected area as often as needed.
The Anusol range has a full category solution that includes hygienic flushable wipes, ointment and suppositories.
Anusol is available at pharmacies, Takealot, Dis-Chem and Clicks. Visit acdoco.co.za/buyanusol
to buy online or find your nearest store.
Anusol® is the UK’s leading selling brand in providing fast and effective relief from the pain and discomfort caused by internal and external piles (haemorrhoids). Anusol®, the trusted brand recommended by professionals and individual sufferers worldwide, offers a range of treatment options ranging from ointment to suppositories. Containing the following actives per 1g ointment: Bismuth Subgallate 22,50mg, Bismuth Oxide 8,75mg and ZnO 107,50mg. Each Suppository contains: Bismuth Subgallate 59,0 mg, Bismuth Oxide 24,0mg and Zinc Oxide 296,0mg.
Anusol® Ointment: Reg. No. E/11.8/0513. Each 1g of ointment contains: Bismuth Subgallate 22,5 mg. Bismuth Oxide 8,75 mg, Zinc Oxide 107,5 mg. Anusol® Suppositories: Reg. No. E/11.8/0515. Each suppository contains: Bismuth Subgallate 59,0 mg, Bismuth Oxide 24,0 mg, Zinc Oxide 296,0 mg.
For full prescribing information, refer to the package insert: http://acdoco.co.za/anusol

About Acdoco SA:
is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. Acdoco
SA represents leading brands in southern Africa including Contempo
, Batiste
, PearlDrops
, Alpecin
, Skyn
, Dr.Beckmann
, Nair
, Plantur
, Jordan
, Anusol
, RespiClear Decongestants
, LifeStyles Condoms and Vagisan
.
The team’s combined knowledge and expertise have culminated in our ability to offer a true holistic solution, which includes end-to-end logistics, warehousing, strategic planning, retail customer management, category development, consumer and trade marketing, sales and merchandising. All of the above are supported by best-in-class reporting, tracking, analytics and bespoke information technology platforms.