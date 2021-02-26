Telecoming partners with Ounousa to provide female-oriented entertainment content

African markets are key for Telecoming's international expansion and the female segment shows significant potential for the mobile business...

Telecoming, international technology company specialised in digital services monetisation, has signed an agreement with the leading lifestyle publisher Ounousa. They will work together to distribute trendy digital contents for North African women's entertainment and inspiration. The partnership applies, for the moment, to Tunisia and Egypt.Women are already an important profile for the digital industry as they are taking a relevant role in entertainment services consumption. Women are increasingly influencing mobile entertainment development. They demand content around different aspects of their lives: from trends on fashion, beauty and health, food or decoration, to news, lifestyle, motherhood, marriage or personal growth, besides entertainment content like series and movies, as well as gossip and celebrities.This alliance with Ounousa is part of Telecoming's strategy to create differential services for the African mobile market users. Ounousa will offer lifestyle content aimed at women, to meet the growing need for digital entertainment in the market.According to Ali Karaosman, Telecoming's operations director MENA, "The combination of localised quality content and technology is key to offering services with a differential user experience with high engagement rates. We know quite well the African digital market's extraordinary dynamism, and there, the female segment shows a huge potential for the mobile business. This agreement will allow us to satisfy, more and better, women's expectations through exclusive updated and helpful multimedia local content.”