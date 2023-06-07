Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Gordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Supply Chain News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Climate change, supply chain disruptions top agenda for Sapics conference

7 Jun 2023
This week, supply chain practitioners from around the world will gather at the Century City Convention Centre in Cape Town for the annual Sapics conference, from 11-14 June 2023.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

This year's conference, hosted by the Professional Body for Supply Chain Management (Sapics), is especially important in light of recent events that have disrupted supply chains, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Suez Canal blockage, riots and unrest in parts of South Africa and issues at the Port of Durban, the container shipping crisis, and the power crisis across Asia and Europe. Sapics president MJ Schoemaker confirms this, saying: "Today, there is a better understanding of supply chains and the importance of supply chain management than ever before." The supply chain is becoming seen as the backbone of practically every business. If it fails, an organisation may never be able to make up for the lost time, money, and consumers."

Schoemaker notes that war, raw materials shortages, rising energy costs and extreme weather conditions are just some of the factors that will continue to disrupt global supply chains in 2023, while in South Africa, the electricity crisis is challenging companies across all sectors. "Businesses must strive for optimised execution, risk reduction, and enhanced agility and responsiveness in their supply chains. Today’s supply chains must be able to anticipate disruptions and have tools in place to manage them."

Elevating, Educating and empowering supply chain professionals

Sapics has lined up leading local and international experts who will share their insights at the upcoming conference. "Our aim is to equip delegates with the skills, knowledge and tools to futureproof their supply chains in an increasingly volatile, uncertain and complex environment," Schoemaker says.

Sessions at the event will focus on topics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and drones to healthcare, skills development, sustainability, transport and warehousing.

AI is the focus of the 2023 Sapics conference presentation by Nomsa Nteleko, chief commercial officer at Amathuba AI. Her vision is to change people’s lives through AI technology, and she contends that embracing AI will "help to advance African humanity". Automated inventory management powered by self-flying drones is on the conference programme in a presentation that will focus on pushing the boundaries of inventory management through innovation.

The event will also unpack the supply chain’s critical role in the global ESG imperative with compelling sessions focusing on fruit distribution and health supply chains. "Circular and sustainable supply chains must be on the agenda of all organisations aiming to future-proof their businesses," asserts Schoemaker.

Strengthening healthcare supply chain systems in Africa
Strengthening healthcare supply chain systems in Africa

20 Nov 2020

The emissions impact of distributing goods such as fresh fruit is increasingly attracting attention due to the heightened awareness of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. An important carbon mapping framework and associated emission intensity factors that were developed for the South African fruit export sector to determine logistical emissions will be introduced to conference delegates.

Climate change and healthcare supply chains are inextricably linked. Climate variability and more frequent extreme weather events not only disrupt healthcare supply chains but may also trigger diseases and humanitarian crises. Global health supply chains are also contributing to climate change, with statistics showing that healthcare is responsible for 4 to 4.5% of global net emissions. These issues and more will be explored at the conference.

A global public health supply chain track will run throughout the conference programme for the first time. "Lives depend on healthcare supply chains. We are proud to have an incredible line-up of speakers, sponsors and organisations from the health supply chain sphere joining us this year," says Schoemaker.

NextOptions
Read more: supply chain, Supply Chain Management, logistics industry, logistics and transport



Related

Source: jplenio1 via
Cameroon to start building railway to disputed iron ore project in August1 hour ago
Western Cape launches R5m export fund for businesses
Western Cape launches R5m export fund for businesses2 days ago
Source: Bob Adams via
Transnet suspends iron ore railway due to cable theft1 Jun 2023
TNPA calls for proposals for 20MW renewable energy plant at Port of Richards Bay
TNPA calls for proposals for 20MW renewable energy plant at Port of Richards Bay24 May 2023
Building sustainable logistics to cut carbon: Supply chain's role in climate action
Building sustainable logistics to cut carbon: Supply chain's role in climate action22 May 2023
Source: Supplied
Navigating a green future: How airlines can chart sustainable strategies to stay ahead18 May 2023
JC Auditors launches free online safety performance assessment for transport operators
JC Auditors launches free online safety performance assessment for transport operators18 May 2023
Minister says &quot;no&quot; to City of Cape Town bid to take over the trains
Minister says "no" to City of Cape Town bid to take over the trains17 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz