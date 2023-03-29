Drive and stay for less with City Lodge Hotels and Avis Budget!

Avis Budget Southern Africa is a trusted and award-winning brand with a long history of innovation in the car rental industry. It is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty, with a commitment to true convenience and exceptional service.

Litha Nkombisa, executive for commercial car rental at Avis Budget, says, “We are proud to have established a partnership with a well-recognised brand such as City Lodge Hotel Group, which has pioneered quality accommodation and travel experiences in Southern Africa. As a car rental business, we pride ourselves in the ability to provide flexible options for every mobility need, coupled with exceptional and seamless customer service. With every rented vehicle from Avis Budget, customers can be assured peace of mind while on the road. Our partnership with City Lodge Hotel Group comes at the right time when consumers are looking for travel experiences at an affordable price, and to be able to contribute to their travel savings.”

City Lodge Hotel Group has 59 hotels, 56 of which are in major cities and secondary towns across South Africa and one each in Windhoek, Namibia; Gaborone, Botswana; and Maputo, Mozambique, all within easy access of major routes and highways. We also offer regular discounts on rates, making the combined savings on both car hire and accommodation a win for your next business trip or holiday.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotel Group, says, “Self-drive holidays are popular with both local and international travellers. Our hotels are conveniently located near to where you want to be, with plenty of secure parking, so it’s a natural fit to partner with Avis Budget Southern Africa. Also, car rental appeals to more than just out-of-town tourists – sometimes you want to travel with the extended family and need a larger vehicle, or you’re keen to go off road and explore the countryside and looking to hire a 4x4. Whatever your transport needs, Avis Budget Southern Africa has the vehicle for you and we have a choice of four hotel brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge and Road Lodge – to suit your budget and accommodation needs.”



