Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelSA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


FlySafair awarded rights to operate 3 additional regional routes

14 Feb 2023
The International Air Services Council has awarded FlySafair the rights to operate routes between Johannesburg and Windhoek, Harare, and Zanzibar. This was after the airline submitted an application in late June of 2022. The airline was also awarded five additional frequencies on its recently launched Mauritius route, meaning that the airline could potentially offer daily flights.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

"We are thrilled to have received this news," says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "We’ve already begun laying the groundwork in several of our target countries and are in discussions with various parties including civil aviation authorities to get these new routes up and running as soon as possible."

Once all permissions and logistical considerations have been resolved, FlySafair will be able to offer daily flights from Johannesburg to Windhoek and Harare from Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

The airline has undergone a period of rapid growth over the past 10 months, adding a number of new aircraft to its operating fleet and hiring many new staff members to accommodate this expansion. The airline is poised to add three aircraft to its schedule before the end of March and these will ultimately be used to operate these new routes.

Schedules for these two destinations are likely to be available by Q3 of 2023. However, the airline has revealed that the route to Zanzibar, is likely to be available sooner thanks to an existing charter arrangement.

"Translating this existing chartered operation into a scheduled operation should be a fairly quick process allowing us to release schedules as early as Q2. It is always exciting introducing new routes. We look forward to offering our low fares to these additional routes, and to forging stronger links with our neighbours."

NextOptions
Read more: air travel, FlySAFair, travel industry, tourism and travel

Related

Informa Tech's James Bull joins AAXO board
Informa Tech's James Bull joins AAXO board12 hours ago
Why a TMC will be your greatest asset in 2023
Why a TMC will be your greatest asset in 202315 hours ago
Source: Supplied
British Airways, Airlink sign codeshare deal boosting flight connectivity in SA9 Feb 2023
Recognising the most punctual South African airlines
Domestic Flights South AfricaRecognising the most punctual South African airlines6 Feb 2023
3 SA Tourism board members resign
3 SA Tourism board members resign6 Feb 2023
Western Cape claims 3 in the top 50 Most Loved Destinations in the world
Western Cape claims 3 in the top 50 Most Loved Destinations in the world3 Feb 2023
Donated wetland to expand Agulhas National Park
Donated wetland to expand Agulhas National Park2 Feb 2023
Discovery Bank app now geared for flight bookings
Discovery Bank app now geared for flight bookings31 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz