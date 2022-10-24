SA ports gets ready for 2022/23 cruise season

The 2022/23 cruise season kicks off soon and is expected to attract more tourists as the global Covid-19 regulations and restrictions have eased. This is according to Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), which is currently gearing up to welcome international tourists to South Africa's shores through its commercial and seaports.

Source: Supplied

Approximately 239 cruise ship call-ins are expected between October 2022 and April 2023.

The Port of Cape Town anticipates 70 call-ins; the Port of Durban 76, the Port of East London 18, Port of Mossel Bay 16; the Port of Port Elizabeth 34 and the Port of Richards Bay, 25. In the 2021/22 year, about 20 cruise ships arrived in South Africa, with 71 call-ins at the various ports.

The first passenger vessel of the season, Hanseatic Spirit, arrived at the Port of Cape Town on 18 October 2022, with more cruise ships expected at other ports from 22 October 2022.

Captain Rufus Lekala, TNPA’s chief harbour master says: "The increase of passenger liners calling at our ports is based primarily on the fact that we are in the post-Covid-19 phase. We take pride in our role in enabling the South African tourism industry, which has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic."