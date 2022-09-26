Who are the world's best airlines for 2022?

Regarded as 'the Oscars of the aviation industry', Skytrax's 2022 World Airline Awards saw the industry gather at the Langham Hotel in London, United Kingdom, on Friday, 23 September to celebrate the first in-person event in two years.

Supplied image: Qatar Airways winning the “Airline of the Year” Award by Skytrax for the seventh time

The winners of the World Airline Awards, now in its 24th year, are selected based on an annual customer satisfaction survey run by Skytrax, which keeps the process totally independent and impartial. This year’s event saw over 80 major awards handed out across various categories.

Qatar Airways was named Airline of the Year for the seventh time, and walked away with another three major awards, namely: World’s Best Business Class; World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining; and Best Airline in the Middle East.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees. Their continued dedication and drive is to ensure our passengers have the best experience possible when they fly with Qatar Airways. To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us. Your support drives us to greater achievements every day, we value your loyalty and aim to create memories of a lifetime when you fly with Qatar Airways.”

South Africa's own FlySafair was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa for the second year running.

“The FlySafair team is a group of amazing people, and we are extremely proud of the hard work they put into making sure our passengers enjoy a seamless, on-time travel experience,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “To have this dedication to our customers recognised at this level is a testament to the care and commitment our staff bring to work each day.

“We’re always a little prouder of awards that we know are based on customer feedback,” Gordon continued. “It’s great to be recognised by the industry but we’re always at pains to keep our focus on customer service regardless of whether the business is doing well, or poorly.”

2022 World Airline Award winners

The world's top 20 airlines in 2022, according to Skytrax:

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

ANA (All Nippon Airways)

Qantas Airways

Japan Airlines

Turkish Airlines

Air France

Korean Air

Swiss International Air Lines

British Airways

Etihad Airways

China Southern Airlines

Hainan Airlines

Lufthansa

Cathay Pacific

KLM

EVA Air

Virgin Atlantic

Vistara



Category Winner World's Best Cabin Staff Singapore Airlines World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness ANA All Nippon Airways World's Best Independent Airport Lounge Plaza Premium World's Best Business Class Lounge Virgin Atlantic World's Best Leisure Airline SunExpress World's Best Low-Cost Airline/Best Low-Cost Airline in Asia AirAsia Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe Ryanair Best Low-Cost Airline in North America Southwest Airlines Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa FlySafair World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline Scoot World's Best in Class Airlines The World Best First Class Airline Singapore Airlines The World's Best Business Class Airline Qatar Airways The World's Best Premium Economy Class Airline Virgin Atlantic The World's Best Economy Class Airline Emirates

See all the winners at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.