    Africa


    Who are the world's best airlines for 2022?

    26 Sep 2022
    Regarded as 'the Oscars of the aviation industry', Skytrax's 2022 World Airline Awards saw the industry gather at the Langham Hotel in London, United Kingdom, on Friday, 23 September to celebrate the first in-person event in two years.
    Supplied image: Qatar Airways winning the “Airline of the Year” Award by Skytrax for the seventh time
    The winners of the World Airline Awards, now in its 24th year, are selected based on an annual customer satisfaction survey run by Skytrax, which keeps the process totally independent and impartial. This year’s event saw over 80 major awards handed out across various categories.

    Qatar Airways was named Airline of the Year for the seventh time, and walked away with another three major awards, namely: World’s Best Business Class; World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining; and Best Airline in the Middle East.

    Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees. Their continued dedication and drive is to ensure our passengers have the best experience possible when they fly with Qatar Airways. To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us. Your support drives us to greater achievements every day, we value your loyalty and aim to create memories of a lifetime when you fly with Qatar Airways.”

    South Africa's own FlySafair was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa for the second year running.

    “The FlySafair team is a group of amazing people, and we are extremely proud of the hard work they put into making sure our passengers enjoy a seamless, on-time travel experience,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “To have this dedication to our customers recognised at this level is a testament to the care and commitment our staff bring to work each day.

    “We’re always a little prouder of awards that we know are based on customer feedback,” Gordon continued. “It’s great to be recognised by the industry but we’re always at pains to keep our focus on customer service regardless of whether the business is doing well, or poorly.”

    And the World's Best Airlines of 2018 are...
    And the World's Best Airlines of 2018 are...

    19 Jul 2018

    2022 World Airline Award winners

    The world's top 20 airlines in 2022, according to Skytrax:

    1. Qatar Airways
    2. Singapore Airlines
    3. Emirates
    4. ANA (All Nippon Airways)
    5. Qantas Airways
    6. Japan Airlines
    7. Turkish Airlines
    8. Air France
    9. Korean Air
    10. Swiss International Air Lines
    11. British Airways
    12. Etihad Airways
    13. China Southern Airlines
    14. Hainan Airlines
    15. Lufthansa
    16. Cathay Pacific
    17. KLM
    18. EVA Air
    19. Virgin Atlantic
    20. Vistara

    CategoryWinner
    World's Best Cabin StaffSingapore Airlines
    World's Best Airline Cabin CleanlinessANA All Nippon Airways
    World's Best Independent Airport LoungePlaza Premium
    World's Best Business Class LoungeVirgin Atlantic
    World's Best Leisure AirlineSunExpress
    World's Best Low-Cost Airline/Best Low-Cost Airline in AsiaAirAsia
    Best Low-Cost Airline in EuropeRyanair
    Best Low-Cost Airline in North AmericaSouthwest Airlines
    Best Low-Cost Airline in AfricaFlySafair
    World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost AirlineScoot
    World's Best in Class Airlines
    The World Best First Class AirlineSingapore Airlines
    The World's Best Business Class AirlineQatar Airways
    The World's Best Premium Economy Class AirlineVirgin Atlantic
    The World's Best Economy Class AirlineEmirates

    See all the winners at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.

