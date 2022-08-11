Cruise line to welcome guests of all ages and vaccination status

Culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, Oceania Cruises has revised its SailSafe Health and Safety protocols. Effective 3 September 2022, for all sailings embarking from that date forward, vaccinated travellers will no longer need to test to embark on a sailing and unvaccinated travellers may embark by providing proof of a negative antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding.

"We have been waiting a long time for this moment to arrive. The world has been re-opening quickly and once more, we are pleased to welcome all travelers, of all ages, to safely explore the world with comfort and ease aboard the small, luxurious ships of Oceania Cruises," states Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The relaxation of this policy is in line with that of the greater travel industry around the globe as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy. While vaccination and testing requirements have been relaxed, Oceania Cruises continues to strongly recommend all guests to be up to date with their vaccines and to test at their convenience prior to travel.

The line’s revised base-level protocols for embarkation are as follows:

• Vaccinated travellers aged 12 and older will not need to test to embark.

• Un-vaccinated travellers will need to present a negative, medically administered covid-19 test. Antigen and PCR test results must not be more than 72 hours old at the time of boarding.

• Travelers aged 11 and under are not subject to any vaccination requirements or testing protocols.

• Vaccinated travellers must meet the generally-accepted definition of “fully vaccinated” based on the destination in which they are embarking on the ship, and/or travelling, and must provide proof of vaccination.

• Travelers who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be considered unvaccinated and subject to any required testing protocols.