Face masks no longer mandatory on KLM flights to the Netherlands

As of 21 May, the use of face masks is no longer mandatory onboard KLM Royal Dutch Airlines aircrafts to the Netherlands. However, the airline insists that should the country of destination still require the use of face masks on board, passengers should comply. People with fragile health are advised to wear a face mask (voluntarily).
This follows the announcement made by the European Aviation Authority (EASA) last week that the wearing of a face mask is no longer mandatory at Dutch airports.
It is now possible for fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa to enter The Netherlands with no quarantine restrictions or test requirements.
The current entry regulations are listed below:
• Vaccinated travellers are now able to enter The Netherlands with proof of vaccination, subject to visa requirements. They must also complete a 'Vaccine Declaration Covid-19 form'.
• The EU entry ban still applies for unvaccinated travellers who may only enter the Netherlands if they fall under one of the exemption categories, subject to visa requirements. A 'Health Declaration' is also still required.
There are no specific requirements for passengers transiting via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The entry and exit regulations of the country of final destination must be adhered to. These can be checked at https://klm.traveldoc.aero. Travellers are also encouraged to check entry requirements before arriving in the Netherlands
Please note it is still mandatory to wear face masks in the terminal buildings of South African airports.