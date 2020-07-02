Earn your SkinBucks with Skin Renewal's Radiant Loyalty Programme

After such a long period of lockdown, a moderate approach to re-instating your formal skincare routine is advised. The hydrating Hydra Touch Facial is the ideal treatment to fulfil this purpose, as it is gentle and affordable, and it requires no downtime. The facial’s hydrating properties are particularly effective treating tired-looking, dull and dry skin, especially during the winter months. This indulgent treatment will not only provide the ultimate relaxation and pampering that everyone has been longing for, it will also leave the skin rejuvenated, radiant and glowing.In conjunction with the re-opening of our full-service offering, Skin Renewal has launched the renewed Radiant Loyalty Programme , with improvements and changes based on the valued feedback from our patients, which we obtained through extensive research that included focus groups and questionnaires.The simplified three-tiered program offers our patients greater rewards more regularly, with each SkinBuck earned equal to one Rand. SkinBucks can be used towards doctor and therapist treatments, as well as products purchased in-store or on Skin Renewal’s online skin shop , and is a great way to save for those treatments or products on your wish list.The exclusive Skin Renewal Radiant Loyalty Programme is our way of expressing our appreciation for the loyal support of our customers, and in return we offer our patients a pass to exclusive benefits.Make sure to find out how to start earning SkinBucks with Skin Renewal, by visiting https://www.skinrenewal.co.za/ , and contact your nearest branch to book an appointment for the gentle and hydrating Hydra Touch Facial to kickstart your skincare routine.